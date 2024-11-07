De main swing states swing Trump’s way

…Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh swing states swing like Guyanese breeze—one minute Kamala up, next minute she down like lil mango fallin’ off de tree. Kamala supporters done organize champagne, balloons, and even some leftover cake from de last Obama party, but de swing states swing just like a tuk tuk drivah in de traffic—nobody know which lane dem in till de last minute!

Dem say Kamala supporters bin shock when dem wake up next mornin’ and see Trump pon top. It look like Trump supporters bin know de result all along—dem nah had no ice to melt, champagne done pop, and dem even had lil fireworks for de victory. One lil fella even put on he MAGA hat back-to-front in case people get confuse who really win. But is like de Democrats forget dem need more than good vibes and “yes we can” spirit to win—dem need some serious, Guyanese-style election officials.

Yuh know, like dem lil magic-man deh we had in 2020 who could mek any number appear like presto change-o. If Kamala bin got a lil bit of dat sprinkle sprinkle, dem woulda probably a celebrate in de White House right now, raisin’ dem glasses and sayin’, “Cheers to democracy!”

Instead, all she fans gotta watch Trump grinnin’ and lookin’ more surprise dan anybody, like he see he own face in de mirror an’ wonderin’ how he get back in de Oval Office. Dem boys seh Trump mek even he supporters laugh ‘cause de man look like he just win de grand prize in de wrong raffle!

Next time, dem Democrats betta learn from we Guyanese an’ bring a lil Guyana-style election magic. Cuz one thing Guyanese know fuh sure—if you can’t mek de numbers add up, yuh gon end up with Trump pon top, an’ Kamala still wonderin’ which swing state swing an’ who exactly swingin’ it!

Talk half. Leff half

