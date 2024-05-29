Former Guyana cricketer Krishna Arjune slams 87 in Canada

Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana first-class opener Krishna Arjune slammed an enterprising 87 for Better-Hope on Sunday at St. Bedes venue in Scarborough, Ontario, in the opening round of the 2024 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs T20 B Division tournament against All-Stars.

The right-handed Arjune strike nine sixes and three fours during his 50-ball exhibition at the crease as Better-Hope rallied along to a formidable 193-6 from the allotment of 20-overs.

All-Stars in reply reached 79 all out in the penultimate over.

He also shared a steady, 40-run opening stand with Anand Nirmal who contributed 19 and then a more aggressive, 63-run second-wicket partnership with the veteran and Canada-based Guyanese Jai Singh. Singh scored an impressive 31 as Colin Mohamid grabbed 2-17 from three overs.

Sunil Ramkissoon grabbed 3-2 from three overs while he got good support from the experienced Jerry Brittannia who snatched 2-19 off three tidy overs.

Meanwhile, details from the other fixtures will be released in a subsequent post, but the 7-team round-robin tournament is slated to continue on Sunday. Carr Tec Sports Club is the defending champion.