Grove/Diamond NDC hosts Independence Dominoes competition

Kaieteur Sports – The Diamond/Grove NDC hosted a three a side dominoes competition on Independence Day for the resident in the community. Three teams entered the tournament; Big 3, Super 3 and NDC. Councillor Kelvin Rampersaud was the Chief Steward along with his assistant Yadesh Persaud. Both Kelvin and Yadesh gave their welcoming remarks along with vice Chairman Anand Persaud and Chairman Ulric Paul.

Big 3 led by captain Jiaram took an assailing lead over Super 3 and NDC. Big 3 amassed 44 points with Super 3 on 34 followed by NDC on 33. Rasheed Gafoor made 17 games for the winning team, while Jiaram made 15 and Salim Gafoor made 12 each. Rasheed Gafoor was named player of the day and was awarded a special trophy. All three players of the winning team were bedecked with medals and the winning trophy. The two other teams were also given a trophy each for their involvement.

Concluding the games, there were a number of speeches from the residents and Councilors. These included ex-councilor Nafeeza Rodrigues, ex-councilor Jiaram, Charles Hetmeyer and Sasha Breedy both residents. Mr. Balraj party organiser, Mr. Ulric Paul, Chairman, along with Kelvin Rampersaud, councilor.

Food and drinks were on the house.