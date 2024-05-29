Cuban, Guyanese men charged for robbing woman

Latest update May 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Two men on Tuesday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a joint robbery charge stemming from an incident that occurred on May 23, 2024 at Albouys Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.
Police identified the men as 30-year-old Lion Santy, a Cuban national, living in the vicinity of Bourda Market, Georgetown and employed at a supermarket, and 44-year old Shizad Khan, a mason of Albouystown.
The accused appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus, where the charge was read to them. Both Santy and Khan pleaded not guilty.
Police said that on the mentioned date and location, the accused stole various items totalling $222,500 from Shimeik Romain, including one Nike bag valued $3,000, one scientific calculator valued $10,000, three-piece ear set valued $3,000, one spectacle case valued $5,000, an umbrella valued $5,000, a Samsung cell phone valued $80,000, one Wi-Fi external valued $30,000 and $86,500 in cash.
Prosecutor Morpha Cox, objected to bail due to the prevalence of the offence, the significant value of the stolen items, and determined that both accused have no fixed place of abode.
Cox also noted that both defendants confessed to the crime, admitting to splitting the stolen money between them. Investigations revealed that Khan is currently under police investigations for previous charges of similar nature. It was confirmed to the court that no item was recovered from the robbery. Consequently, bail was denied for both accused, and they are set to return to court on June 12, 2024.
