LTI, UG continue unbeaten run during intense Round 3 matchups

YBG Tertiary Basketball League Season Two

Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League Season Two continued with an action-packed third round fixture on Sunday at the National Gymnasium indoor court. The intense triple-header saw the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), Linden Technical Institute (LTI), and University of Guyana (UG) securing solid victories as they advanced to the next round of the competition.

In the opening clash, Upper Corentyne Combined (UCC) faced off against a confident GSA side. The game got off to an electrifying start with Dexter Quintyn and Dennis Prince leading the charge for GSA. Their strong defensive plays and efficient scoring propelled GSA to a 41-33 victory. Avery White was instrumental, contributing a commendable 17 points and 4 rebounds. Quintyn and Prince also shone brightly, each adding 11 points to the scoreboard, with Quintyn grabbing 9 rebounds and Prince securing 7. Despite the loss, UCC’s Fredrick Lashley delivered a valiant effort, scoring 16 points.

Game two featured a nail-biting contest between LTI and Government Technical Institute (GTI). Linden emerged victorious with a 6-point difference, thanks to Kimol Grimmond’s outstanding double-double performance of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Neil Marks provided solid support with 14 points and 8 rebounds, while Collin Phillips added 11 points. For GTI, Peter Langevine and Delmar Grant combined for 29 points, but their efforts were not enough to secure the win.

The final game of the evening saw UG battling New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) in another close encounter. UG clinched the win with a 45-39 scoreline, driven by Jushawn Bailey’s excellent shooting display. Bailey racked up an impressive 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals. Malachi Grimmond also contributed significantly with 13 points and 10 rebounds. NATI’s Jerome Trim also had a good game but unfortunately his efforts could not prevent the loss to UG.

The excitement continues as the tournament progresses, with the next round of games scheduled for Sunday, June 2nd, starting at 5:00 pm at the same venue.