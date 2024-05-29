Latest update May 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

LTI, UG continue unbeaten run during intense Round 3 matchups

May 29, 2024 Sports

Round Three of the YBG Tertiary Basketball League on Sunday.

Round Three of the YBG Tertiary Basketball League on Sunday.

YBG Tertiary Basketball League Season Two

Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League Season Two continued with an action-packed third round fixture on Sunday at the National Gymnasium indoor court. The intense triple-header saw the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), Linden Technical Institute (LTI), and University of Guyana (UG) securing solid victories as they advanced to the next round of the competition.

In the opening clash, Upper Corentyne Combined (UCC) faced off against a confident GSA side. The game got off to an electrifying start with Dexter Quintyn and Dennis Prince leading the charge for GSA. Their strong defensive plays and efficient scoring propelled GSA to a 41-33 victory.  Avery White was instrumental, contributing a commendable 17 points and 4 rebounds. Quintyn and Prince also shone brightly, each adding 11 points to the scoreboard, with Quintyn grabbing 9 rebounds and Prince securing 7. Despite the loss, UCC’s Fredrick Lashley delivered a valiant effort, scoring 16 points.

Part of the action between University of Guyana and New Amsterdam Technical Institute.    

Part of the action between University of Guyana and New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

Game two featured a nail-biting contest between LTI and Government Technical Institute (GTI). Linden emerged victorious with a 6-point difference, thanks to Kimol Grimmond’s outstanding double-double performance of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Neil Marks provided solid support with 14 points and 8 rebounds, while Collin Phillips added 11 points. For GTI, Peter Langevine and Delmar Grant combined for 29 points, but their efforts were not enough to secure the win.

The final game of the evening saw UG battling New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) in another close encounter. UG clinched the win with a 45-39 scoreline, driven by Jushawn Bailey’s excellent shooting display. Bailey racked up an impressive 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals. Malachi Grimmond also contributed significantly with 13 points and 10 rebounds. NATI’s Jerome Trim also had a good game but unfortunately his efforts could not prevent the loss to UG.

The excitement continues as the tournament progresses, with the next round of games scheduled for Sunday, June 2nd, starting at 5:00 pm at the same venue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Open your mouths

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

LTI, UG continue unbeaten run during intense Round 3 matchups

LTI, UG continue unbeaten run during intense Round 3 matchups

May 29, 2024

YBG Tertiary Basketball League Season Two Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League Season Two continued with an action-packed third round fixture on Sunday at the...
Read More
Keevin Allicock’s Paris Olympic dream comes to an end

Keevin Allicock’s Paris Olympic dream comes to...

May 29, 2024

Back Circle Ballers B crowned Mocha-Arcadia’s Inaugural Independence Street Football Champs

Back Circle Ballers B crowned...

May 29, 2024

Silver Bullets move into final, as rain forces postponement of matches

Silver Bullets move into final, as rain forces...

May 29, 2024

Former Guyana cricketer Krishna Arjune slams 87 in Canada

Former Guyana cricketer Krishna Arjune slams 87...

May 29, 2024

Grove/Diamond NDC hosts Independence Dominoes competition

Grove/Diamond NDC hosts Independence Dominoes...

May 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]