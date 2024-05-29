Latest update May 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man critical after fiery motorcycle crash

May 29, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist identified as Steve Caesar age 40 is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following a fiery motorcycle crash on Monday at First Street Campbellville Georgetown.

Police said that Caesar of B-Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was at the time riding a motorbike without a licence plate and carrying a female pillion rider when he crashed into another motorcycle CJ 8097 leaving her and the other rider Kwame Sinclair, 45, of D’Urban Backlands, injured.

Investigators did not say what time of the day the crash took place but revealed that Sinclair was heading east along the northern side of First Street, Campbellville while Caesar was heading in the opposite direction along the same street.

In the vicinity of the Campbellville Secondary School, Caesar lost control of his bike and crashed into Sinclair’s motorcycle.  “Both riders and pillion went up in the air and fell to the ground and received injuries,” police said before adding that Caesar’s motorcycle burst into flames.  All three of them were rushed to the hospital. Caesar, however, remains in a critical condition.

