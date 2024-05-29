Police issue wanted bulletin for suspect in murder of businessman

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for a 32-year-old man in connection with the brutal murder of an overseas-based Guyanese businessman back in 2021 at Reliance, East Canje Berbice.

The wanted man has been identified as Jason Isaacs. Police said that Isaacs last known location was at Lot 18 Bristol Street, East Canje Berbice. Murdered is Hemraj Pardesi called ‘Prem’. Pardesi was killed during the course of a robbery at his house in East Canje on August 3, 2021 between 23:00hrs and 24:00hrs.

The following day, whilst acting swiftly on information received, police arrested Maryo Bissoondyal, a person who was hiding in the waters of the Canje Creek, Rose Hall Estate, East Canje. He subsequently cracked under questioning and confessed to being an accomplice in the crime, while implicating two others, Isaacs and a female.

Kaieteur News had reported that Bissoondyal confessed and told police that their intention was to rob Pardesi of money, which he had at his home. The suspect said the female lured Pardesi out of his yard with a phone call to come over at her house. She then made contact with Isaacs when Pardesi left to go home. Bissoondyal said when Pardesi entered his yard, they attacked him near his steps and struck him to the head with a steel rod and duct-taped his neck until he passed out. The suspect told police that they then took the keys Pardesi had on his person to gain entry into the upper flat. They then ransacked the building in search for the cash.

He said Isaacs escaped with a bag while he escaped empty-handed and went into hiding until he was found and arrested.

Pardesi had returned to Guyana a few weeks prior to the attack to carry out some renovations to the property. Pardesi, in the company of a friend on August 3, 2021, visited a commercial bank and had withdrawn a large amount of cash. He had also made withdrawals from the bank several days prior to his death. After returning back to the Reliance property, the individual is said to have left the premises around 22:30hrs on August 3, 2021 and shortly after the suspects entered the yard and attacked Pardesi.

Police in a statement back then had said that Pardesi was last seen alive and well by his nephew on the said date, in the company of another male. His body was found lying face down, motionless with what appeared to be blood oozing from his nose. Traces of what appeared to be blood was seen on the steps leading to the upper flat and the entire upper flat of the building was ransacked. There was no sign of forced entry.

Meanwhile, Isaacs, who was hospitalized after he was shot in the legs by police during his arrest in Suriname on October 13, 2023, escaped from the Paramaribo University Hospital on October 14, 2023. A report from the Suriname media website, Weterkant.com, had related that Isaacs was a suspect in Suriname for allegedly shooting a man dead on the corner of Waaldijk and Eugene Gesselstraat on the evening between October 12 and October 13, 2023.

The report stated that investigations revealed that an argument had probably arisen between two men near a bar. During the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun. The victim attempted to mediate between the two men and the armed man allegedly shot at the victim. After the shooting at the aforementioned intersection in Paramaribo, Isaacs got into a car with a 44-year-old man and they drove away. Isaacs was tracked down and arrested on October 13, 2023 at about 19:00hrs, the report stated.

After detailed information, Isaacs was spotted shortly afterwards in the Latour district, after which members of Capital Offenses, in collaboration with the Central Regional Assistance Team, made the arrest around 19:30hrs. During his arrest, the officers were forced to use firearms, causing the suspect to be hit in the legs by bullets. He was transported to the Emergency Department by ambulance and was subsequently treated in the hospital. All Surinamese police posts and units have been informed of Isaacs’ escape. Efforts are underway to have his arrest again. Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Isaacs is asked to contact the police on 226-6978, 225-8196, 227-1611, 225-2317, 226-7065, 600-9545 or the nearest police station.