Latest update May 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Back Circle Ballers B crowned Mocha-Arcadia’s Inaugural Independence Street Football Champs

May 29, 2024 Sports

Winners of the tournament Back-Circle Ballers B receiving the winning trophy from the organizer Troy Van Rossum.

Winners of the tournament Back-Circle Ballers B receiving the winning trophy from the organizer Troy Van Rossum.

…Beat Taliban Ballers in penalty shootout

Kaieteur Sports – Back-Circle Ballers (B), a young and aspiring bunch of footballers, won the Inaugural Mocha-Arcadia’s Independence Street Football tournament on Sunday (May 26, 2024) at Mocha Community, Centre Ground.

The young side from East Ruimveldt defeated the Tucville based Taliban Ballers side 2-1 in a Penalty shootout after a 1-1 full-time stalemate to take-away $150,000 and the first place trophy and medals, while Taliban Ballers received $75,000 along with the corresponding trophy and medals.

National Footballer Reshaun Ritch receiving second place trophy from Mr. Edison Jefford.

National Footballer Reshaun Ritch receiving second place trophy from Mr. Edison Jefford.

Meanwhile, Victoria Eagles Ballers defeated Genesis in the third-place playoff to pocket $50,000 and the 3rd place trophy and Genesis Ballers received $25,000 along with trophy and medals.

The exciting three days competition started on May 23rd and concluded on Sunday May 26, 2024 to celebrate our country’s 58 Years of Independence.

Victoria Eagles receiving the third place prize from Mr. Lyliton Ramsey.

Victoria Eagles receiving the third place prize from Mr. Lyliton Ramsey.

The support for each teams were great which made the event a great success and help to accomplish the aim of the tournament to foster unity within our communities and provide a constructive outlet for the talents of our youth as we proceed towards a safer and more secure Guyana.

The tournament had 24 teams taking part.

Sergeant Gordon from the Guyana Defence Force hands over the 4th Place Prize to Genesis Ballers.

Sergeant Gordon from the Guyana Defence Force hands over the 4th Place Prize to Genesis Ballers.

The tournament was sponsored by; The Guyana Police Force, Big Smith News Watch, Reliable Graphics Design, Ballerz Ent, Panther Security, Secure Innovations and Concept, Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Mantra Restaurant and Bar, Green Ice Taxi, Mocha Arcadia NDC, Hack & Son and Dr. Kanhai.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Open your mouths

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

LTI, UG continue unbeaten run during intense Round 3 matchups

LTI, UG continue unbeaten run during intense Round 3 matchups

May 29, 2024

YBG Tertiary Basketball League Season Two Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League Season Two continued with an action-packed third round fixture on Sunday at the...
Read More
Keevin Allicock’s Paris Olympic dream comes to an end

Keevin Allicock’s Paris Olympic dream comes to...

May 29, 2024

Back Circle Ballers B crowned Mocha-Arcadia’s Inaugural Independence Street Football Champs

Back Circle Ballers B crowned...

May 29, 2024

Silver Bullets move into final, as rain forces postponement of matches

Silver Bullets move into final, as rain forces...

May 29, 2024

Former Guyana cricketer Krishna Arjune slams 87 in Canada

Former Guyana cricketer Krishna Arjune slams 87...

May 29, 2024

Grove/Diamond NDC hosts Independence Dominoes competition

Grove/Diamond NDC hosts Independence Dominoes...

May 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]