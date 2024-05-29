Back Circle Ballers B crowned Mocha-Arcadia’s Inaugural Independence Street Football Champs

Latest update May 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 29, 2024 Sports
…Beat Taliban Ballers in penalty shootout
Kaieteur Sports – Back-Circle Ballers (B), a young and aspiring bunch of footballers, won the Inaugural Mocha-Arcadia’s Independence Street Football tournament on Sunday (May 26, 2024) at Mocha Community, Centre Ground.
The young side from East Ruimveldt defeated the Tucville based Taliban Ballers side 2-1 in a Penalty shootout after a 1-1 full-time stalemate to take-away $150,000 and the first place trophy and medals, while Taliban Ballers received $75,000 along with the corresponding trophy and medals.
Meanwhile, Victoria Eagles Ballers defeated Genesis in the third-place playoff to pocket $50,000 and the 3rd place trophy and Genesis Ballers received $25,000 along with trophy and medals.
The exciting three days competition started on May 23rd and concluded on Sunday May 26, 2024 to celebrate our country’s 58 Years of Independence.
The support for each teams were great which made the event a great success and help to accomplish the aim of the tournament to foster unity within our communities and provide a constructive outlet for the talents of our youth as we proceed towards a safer and more secure Guyana.
The tournament had 24 teams taking part.
The tournament was sponsored by; The Guyana Police Force, Big Smith News Watch, Reliable Graphics Design, Ballerz Ent, Panther Security, Secure Innovations and Concept, Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Mantra Restaurant and Bar, Green Ice Taxi, Mocha Arcadia NDC, Hack & Son and Dr. Kanhai.
Open your mouths
May 29, 2024YBG Tertiary Basketball League Season Two Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League Season Two continued with an action-packed third round fixture on Sunday at the...
May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024
Kaieteur News – Addressing a recent forum of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), President Ali said: “The banking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On May 21, 2024, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]