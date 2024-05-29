Angry man cuffs through police station window while making report

Latest update May 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 29, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two men on Monday showed up at the Kitty Police Station to make a report against each other but one of them found himself in hot water after he cuffed though the glass window of the police building.
Ranks there arrested him immediately and locked him up for damage to property. Police identified him as John Prahalad. According to police, the man had an argument with a Kitty Public Road resident, Keifer McDonald, 36, before they both went to the station.
McDonald was the first to arrive there. He told police that he was riding a motorcycle along the railway embankment when he was struck by Prahalad’s car. The two started arguing on the road over who caused the accident. McDonald alleged that during the quarrel, Prahalad attempted to stab him with a knife so he went to the station to report the matter. While he was there, Prahalad showed up to make a report too. Police did not say what happened after but reported that Prahalad started behaving disorderly and ended breaking the station’s glass window with a solid punch. Investigation continues.
Open your mouths
May 29, 2024YBG Tertiary Basketball League Season Two Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League Season Two continued with an action-packed third round fixture on Sunday at the...
May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024
Kaieteur News – Addressing a recent forum of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), President Ali said: “The banking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On May 21, 2024, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]