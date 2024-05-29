Latest update May 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Angry man cuffs through police station window while making report

May 29, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Two men on Monday showed up at the Kitty Police Station to make a report against each other but one of them found himself in hot water after he cuffed though the glass window of the police building.

Ranks there arrested him immediately and locked him up for damage to property. Police identified him as John Prahalad. According to police, the man had an argument with a Kitty Public Road resident, Keifer McDonald, 36, before they both went to the station.

McDonald was the first to arrive there. He told police that he was riding a motorcycle along the railway embankment when he was struck by Prahalad’s car. The two started arguing on the road over who caused the accident. McDonald alleged that during the quarrel, Prahalad attempted to stab him with a knife so he went to the station to report the matter.  While he was there, Prahalad showed up to make a report too. Police did not say what happened after but reported that Prahalad started behaving disorderly and ended breaking the station’s glass window with a solid punch. Investigation continues.

