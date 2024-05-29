Graham’s Hall Primary School wins GNBS’ Standards in Academia Quiz Competition

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Tuesday concluded the third edition of its Standards in Academia Quiz Competition at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The competition aimed at educating pupils at the primary level about Standardisation and Metrology and included twenty selected schools in Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and Georgetown, GNBS said in a release. Copping first place was Graham’s Hall Primary School which represented the Georgetown district at the competition, with thirty-eight (38) points, followed by St. Therese’ Primary School from Region Six with thirty-three (33) points. The other participating schools were La Grange Primary from Region Three, Diamond Primary from Region Four and Novar Primary from Region Five.

After receiving the ‘Champions Trophy,’ one of the pupils from the winning school Malachi Nelson said “it feels really good to win. It was fun participating in this competition and I really enjoyed it.”

The teacher from Graham’s Hall Primary School, Ms. Maureen Hunte-Singh said she expected her pupils to win the competition as she is confident in their abilities. “I am so proud, I am so proud of my boys…after we won the first leg, I was confident [because] I saw the confidence in them and I knew we were going to come out victorious,” she said.

The winner received a trophy and a fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) gift voucher while the school placed second received a trophy and a gift voucher valued twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000). The gift vouchers are redeemable at The Family Store.

The best performing student for this year’s competition was Latonya Halley from St. Therese’s Primary with an overall score of thirty-six points. She received a laptop from the GNBS.

Delivering remarks at the prize giving ceremony, Executive Director of GNBS (Ag) congratulated the winning schools. He pointed out that “the competition’s structure is meticulously designed to foster a spirit of healthy rivalry and learning. To prepare for the Quiz, students were given a copy of the Standards in Academia Booklet detailing the essential concepts of the GNBS, Standardisation, and Metrology. This resource served as valuable study material ahead of the competition, ensuring that our young learners are well-equipped and informed.”

“The journey not only tests the knowledge of our pupils but also encourages teamwork, critical thinking, and a passion for learning. The winning schools demonstrated exceptional knowledge and dedication, and we are immensely proud of their accomplishments,” the GNBS ED (ag.) added. On behalf of the GNBS, Mr. Fraser thanked the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Learning Channel for the support shown throughout the journey and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce for the resources to conduct these activities. Gratitude was also expressed to KFC Guyana for sponsoring meals for the Tuesday’s finals.

The Standards in Academia Quiz Competition is hosted biennially to promote standardisation and metrology which are important to our current and prospective leaders, business owners, and consumers. Other participating schools of this year’s competition were Belle West Primary, Meten-Meer-Zorg Primary, Windsor Forest Primary, St. Margaret’s Primary, West Ruimveldt Primary, Redeemer Primary, Supply Primary, Gibson Primary, Beterverwagting Primary, Rosignol Primary, Hopetown Primary, Tain Primary and Rose Hall Primary.