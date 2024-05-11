Latest update May 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Essequibo homeowner awaken by gunmen who demanded cash, jewellery

May 11, 2024 News

Golden Fleece Essequibo Coast.

Golden Fleece Essequibo Coast.

Kaieteur News – Two gunmen who invaded a Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast, Region Two home woke the homeowner and her son to rob them of $490,000, jewellery and three cell phones, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported. The robbery occurred at about 02:05h on Friday.

Police in a report said that the gunmen invaded the one-flat concrete Golden Fleece home of 45-year-old Prampattie Mawaram.

Mawaram, an office assistant, told police that she and her son retired to bed around 21:00hrs on Thursday. A few hours later, the woman said she was awakened by two men, one of whom was holding a gun. The men demanded she handed over all money and jewellery.

Fearful of being shot, Mawaram gave them all that they requested.

The men then made good their escape.

Investigations are ongoing.

