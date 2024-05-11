Latest update May 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Cutlass bandits break in HM’s office; walk out with $1700 after robbing security guard

May 11, 2024 News

The Patentia Primary School

The Patentia Primary School

Kaieteur News – Three bandits armed with knives and cutlasses on Thursday broke into the Head Mistress’s office at the Patentia Primary School, West Bank Demerara (WBD) stealing $1700. The bandits also stole a cell phone valued $50,000 from the security guard on duty.

According to police, the security guard, 57-year-old Fredrick Singh was present at the time of the robbery.

Reports are that the armed bandits arrived at the school at about 19:20hrs and took hold of Singh’s cell phone before breaking into the Head Mistress’s office.

It is believed that the Head Mistress’s office was the main target. After ransacking the office, the thieves made good their escape with $1700 and Singh’s phone.

The security guard subsequently contacted the police.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.

