Friendship man wanted for series of alleged robberies and rapes

May 11, 2024

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force on Friday issued a wanted bulletin for 25-year-old Keshawn Nero known as ‘Killa’ of Lot 72 Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD) for a series of robberies and rapes committed throughout Regional Division 4C.

Anyone with information about Nero’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, another wanted bulletin was issued for 22-year-old Keron Randy Boyer. Boyer is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of a teenager.

Boyer’s last known address is Lot 65 Public Road Kitty, Georgetown.

The teenage was identified as 16-year-old Benjamin Seaford of Lot 12 Public Road, Kitty.

Seaford was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday by Boyer on Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown. Reports are that the teen and the wanted man had an argument which quickly escalated to a scuffle. During the fight, Boyer allegedly retrieved a knife from his left-side pants waist and inflicted multiple stab wounds on Seaford.

The victim died as a result of his injuries.

Persons with information regarding Boyer’s whereabouts are being asked to contact the nearest police station.

