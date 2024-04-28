Even Cats’ Collars Aren’t Safe!

Kaieteur News – Meh heart nearly drop when meh hear seh dem thieves nah limit demselves to pickin’ pockets and snatching phones no more. Dem nah even spare dem poor lil’ animals. Imagine dis, a cat walkin’ ’round de corner, proudly sportin’ its shiny collar, only to find it gone, vanished, like a magician’s trick!

De cat, lookin’ more shocked dan me when meh realize meh done forget meh own birthday, wonderin’ where de heck its bling gone.

Dis ain’t just ’bout hard times, it’s ’bout de brazenness of dem thieves! Stealin’ cat collars like it’s dey birthright! Dem fellas need to take a look in de mirror and ask demself, “Wha’ meh becomin’? Cat-collar crooks?”

An’ den we got dem folks tryin’ to find de humor in dis madness, askin’, “Least de cat nah cat-napped!” But meh tell yuh, don’t speak too soon! Soon enough, dem thieves might be thinkin’, “Why stop at de collar when de whole cat up for grabs?”

But dat’s just de tip of de iceberg, people. We got reports of poodles disappearin’ faster dan yuh can say, “Fetch!” Dem poor doggies, beloved companions of our children, vanishin’ like dey part of some twisted magic show. Imagine de distress! De children cryin’ dey eyes out, wonderin’ why dem had to lose dem puppy.

Now, meh know we Guyanese, we always find a joke even in de darkest times. But dis ain’t no joke! Dis is daylight robbery, literally! Soon, we gon’ have to put alarm systems on our pets, fingerprint scanners on dey food bowls, and GPS trackers on dey tails!

So, meh say dis to dem cat-collar snatchers and doggy disappearers: Stop playin’ games wit’ people’s hearts! Leave de pets alone! If yuh wanna steal somethin’, steal somethin’ useful, like politicians’ promises or traffic jams! But lay off de furry friends, else we gon’ sic de neighborhood watch cats on yuh!

Meh heart goes out to dem families missin’ dey beloved pets. Stay strong, people, and keep an eye on yuh critters. And to dem thieves, watch out! We may laugh at yuh antics today, but tomorrow, we comin’ for yuh with more than just a rolled-up newspaper!

Talk Half! Leff Half!