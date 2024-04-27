PPP/C using Land Allocation as a Political Gimmick

Dear Editor,

Within recent days, a photograph of the President, Irfaan Ali aiding in the distribution of house lots while on a visit to the United States of America appeared on certain platforms of social media.

Whilst on the surface nothing seemed to be wrong with that action, from a governance perspective, it does appear to be incredibly worrying that, the President would become so actively involved in the distribution of house lots, particularly, in circumstances where an entire Ministry (Central Housing and Planning Authority) with a mammoth budget has full powers and responsibility to manage and administrate such matters. It is clear, to me, as I am sure, to all right-thinking Guyanese, that the aiding of distribution of house lots by the president overseas is a blatant political manoeuvre aimed at garnering support rather than addressing the real housing needs of the population.

By his action, the President, and by extension his government, seek to create an illusion of progress while neglecting the pressing issues of housing within the country. Such actions not only divert attention from genuine development initiatives but also deepen public disillusionment with the political process. In fact, there are thousands of Guyanese who have applied online and visited Guyana for house lots and have not received replies from the Central Housing and Planning Authority.

Guyana boasts vast expanses of land, yet the equitable distribution of these resources remains elusive for many ordinary Guyanese. While certain segments of the population benefit from land allocation schemes, many Guyanese are left without access to adequate housing. Many are still squatting on drainage reserves, without the rudimentary elements of proper sanitation, in different parts, The situation continues to exacerbate negative environmental circumstances, perpetuating socio- economic inequalities and hindering overall development.

It seems to be the case that, a subtle strategy of the incumbent regime is to construct new roads to open up lands for its supporters while marginalising minorities. This underscores the government’s commitment to political expediency over inclusive development. By favouring specific constituencies, the incumbent not only exacerbates social divisions but also undermines the principles of fairness and justice. Such discriminatory practices further alienate marginalised communities and breed resentment, destablising the very social fabric of the nation.

Further, the government’s actions have far- reaching social implications, exacerbating existing tensions and widening the gap between different segments of society. The marginalisation of certain groups from land allocation and infrastructure development perpetuates cycles of poverty and exclusion, fueling discontent and disenchantment among the populace.

Moreover, there are hundreds of foreign investors, who are being fast-tracked by the government for land acquisition in Guyana.

I believe that the government must provide similar facility for those Guyanese who wish to return home for business and repatriations. Indeed, I urge all Guyanese living in the Caribbean, United States, Europe and elsewhere in the international community who wish to receive house lots to apply to central Housing and Planning Authority.

Finally, I must point out that according to certain reports, in 2034, new immigrants and their Guyanese born children will outnumber the current 2024 population of 800,000 Guyanese citizens. A new projected population in 2034 will be around 2 million people of which half would be new immigrants and their Guyanese born families. Therefore, we must not allow the PPP/C government to be biased, unfair and unjust with land distribution and allocation to our citizens.

Roysdale Forde