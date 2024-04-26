Latest update April 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Passenger faints on the M.V. Sabanto, crew renders medical assistance

Apr 26, 2024 News

The M.V. Sabanto

Kaieteur News – A passenger aboard the M.V. Sabanto, traveling the Supenaam to Parika route, reportedly fainted and failed to regain consciousness despite efforts to revive her on Wednesday. The crew onboard the vessel immediately rushed to the woman’s aid and placed her in the recovery position.

Kaieteur News understands that the M.V. Sabanto departed the Supenaam Stelling at 19:15h and was heading for Parika. About halfway through the journey, the crew was informed that a passenger had fainted, the Transport and Harbours Department said in a press release.

The passenger was breathing and monitored for the rest of the journey.

Meanwhile, arrangements were made by the stelling staff for an ambulance to be in position to transport the passenger to the hospital for immediate medical treatment and assessment.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) also provided assistance and the use of its ambulance to transport the passenger to the hospital.

Additionally, the Transport and Harbours Department was informed by relatives that the woman received medical attention at approximately 00:30h. The woman has been discharged and is currently resting at home.

The Transport and Harbours Department thanked the crew and the GFS for their prompt intervention and assistance.

