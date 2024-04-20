Guyana receiving overwhelming support from the International Community on border controversy

Dear Editor,

It is good to know that Guyana is getting the support of the international community on the border issue with Venezuela which has laid claim to some two-thirds of Guyana’s sovereign territory.

The land boundary between the two countries was settled by the Arbitral Award of October 3, 1899. The boundary was demarcated following an agreement signed in 1905 by the Boundary Commissioners of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Venezuela. Of significance to note is that successive governments of Venezuela respected the Award for sixty years until 1962 after which Venezuela tried to stall Guyana’s independence on the spurious ground that the 1899 Award was ‘null and void’.

It is important to note that on 17th February 1966 the Geneva Agreement was signed between the UK/British Guyana and Venezuela. Upon gaining independence, Guyana became a party to the Agreement which provided several mechanisms for Guyana and Venezuela to resolve Venezuela’s contention of nullity and invalidity of the Award. Under the Agreement several measures were pursued through a Mixed Commission. These included a 12-year moratorium with the aim of allowing both parties to promote cooperation and understanding and another twenty-eight years of the Good Offices Process under the aegis of the United Nations Secretary-General.

Consistent with the provisions of the Geneva Agreement, Guyana in 2014 approached the United Nations Secretary General after the process failed to yield any significant results due mainly to Venezuela’s intransigence and intimidatory tactics which included the use of force and economic blackmail against Guyana. In March 1918, Guyana filed the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) based on a determination by the UN Secretary General.

The above is intended to demonstrate that Guyana has over the years explored all reasonable and peaceful means to address the matter. Guyana has the rule of international law on its side. It has received overwhelming support from the International community. It is now for the ICJ to rule on the matter which seems more than likely to go Guyana’s way.

Hydar Ally