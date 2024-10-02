Latest update October 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Congratulations on an excellent celebration of Amerindian Heritage 

Oct 02, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

I was watching the recent Amerindian Heritage Pageant. The pageant was great to see and the high standards on display were outstanding. Congratulations to all participants on an excellent show. Also impressive was the art work.

There is a depth of talent within our Amerindian community. Placing the spectacular artwork in our National Museum and Art Gallery is a must. As one of the delegates spoke of creative expression it became clear that this is a talent deeply rooted in the Amerindian Culture. The traditional wear, poems, monologues and other talents on display were testament to this truth.

It was great to see the dignity and celebration of the traditions our first people. Congratulations on an excellent celebration of Amerindian Heritage!

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee 

Chairman 

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana 

