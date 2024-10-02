Latest update October 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
I was watching the recent Amerindian Heritage Pageant. The pageant was great to see and the high standards on display were outstanding. Congratulations to all participants on an excellent show. Also impressive was the art work.
There is a depth of talent within our Amerindian community. Placing the spectacular artwork in our National Museum and Art Gallery is a must. As one of the delegates spoke of creative expression it became clear that this is a talent deeply rooted in the Amerindian Culture. The traditional wear, poems, monologues and other talents on display were testament to this truth.
It was great to see the dignity and celebration of the traditions our first people. Congratulations on an excellent celebration of Amerindian Heritage!
Best regards,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 02, 2024Kaieteur Sports – In what has been described as a global embarrassment, a power outage affecting three light towers forced an unfortunate end to the Caribbean Premier League’s (CPL)...
Oct 02, 2024
Oct 02, 2024
Oct 02, 2024
Oct 02, 2024
Oct 02, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The Bridgetown Initiative, a neatly packaged solution to the world’s three interconnected... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]