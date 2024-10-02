Residents of Belladrum have had negative experiences with consecutive PPP/C governments

Dear Editor,

The residents of Belladrum have had negative experiences with consecutive PPP/C governments, which have led them to believe that the government does not treat those who did not vote for them fairly. They argue that their voting pattern has significantly impacted the allocation of developmental benefits to the community, despite the ruling party’s claim that it does not discriminate.

After a visit by His Excellency Irfaan Ali in October 2022, it was agreed that the residents’ concerns would be addressed. Two significant issues are the restoration of the farmland behind Eldorado to Weldaad and compensation for freehold lands at Belladrum and Eldorado, which were expropriated by the central government without the consent of proprietors. Unfortunately, the Ali-led administration has made no significant efforts to address these requests. In relation to the former, the administration requested that the legal owners of properties give the necessary permission for the restoration of their farmland, regrettably most of the owners are deceased.

In our community, it is not unusual for an individual to die intestate, resulting in several lands being in deceased names. However, properties are retained by descendants in keeping with custom, and in most cases, the administrators, though unofficial, are established amongst families. This unconscionable demand has led to significant acreage of lands being unproductive and families unable to gain additional income.

On the other hand, residents of Foulis, an adjacent village that is predominantly East Indian and normally votes solidly for the PPPC, were treated differently, although in some cases the lands are in deceased names. Between the five villages Eldorado, Belladrum, Paradise, Golden Fleece and Weldaad, only three lots (41, 42a, and 42b Eldorado) were allegedly cleared of vegetation at the behest of a PPP/C NDC councillor who has a vested interest in those lots. Surreptitious information suggests that these parcels of land are in deceased names.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary – Agriculture Development Authority (MMA – ADA) initiated an exercise to determine the acreage of lands expropriated to establish an irrigation canal in a westerly course from Belladrum Middle-Walk to Foulis Hole. Unfortunately, to date, the affected proprietors have not heard anything of substance from the central government or its agents.

I urgently appeal to the central government to address our request since the actions taken at Foulis and the three lots at Eldorado can be replicated in the other villages. In relation to lands repurposed without our consent, we demand an urgent engagement with the appropriate authority to resolve this issue.

Sincerely,

Lelon Saul

Lt Col (Ret’d)

Proprietor