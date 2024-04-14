Latest update April 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Men, schoolboys gang-rape girl, 15, on video – Police arrest two

Apr 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A leaked video has surfaced showing at least four males brutally gang-raping a girl believed to be 15 years-old at Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One.

It is unclear when the rape took place, but the video was leaked on Saturday.

Although the males tried to muffle the teen’s screams by placing a sheet over her face they could still be heard as one of the school boys raped the girl. The boy’s accomplices who were all half-naked cheered him.

They were heard saying, “Send, Send. A got yuh cuz…send”.

One of the adult males, who helped to pin the girl to the bed chanted, “show them how we does do it Reggie, show them how we does do it”.

Kaieteur News learnt that police have been notified of the video and are currently making efforts to locate the female victim.

This same gang was seen attempting to rape a boy in another leaked video.

Police have since detained two of the juveniles seen in the video and according to reports they are showing no remorse for the heinous act they are accused of committing and have pledged allegiance to a Trinidadian gang called 6ixx.

As the teens were being taken away by police for questioning one of them said “We na fraid a nobody. 6ixx all the time, 6ixx all the time.”

Up to press time, Kaieteur News understands that investigators were still trying to locate the victim.

Investigations are ongoing.

