Latest update April 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man to be charged for distributing child pornography

Apr 14, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack SC. has advised police to charge a 28-year-old man for allegedly tricking two children under the age of 14 to send him nudes and then distributing the photographs as child pornography on an online platform called Telegram.

Suspect, Joshua Rambarran

Suspect, Joshua Rambarran

Police identified the accused as Joshua Rambarran.

According to police the DPP advised them to charge him in the coming week with Distributing Child Pornography through a Computer System, Publishing Electronic Data that is obscene with intent to humiliate another person, Child luring and Using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate, and humiliate a person.

Police had launched an investigation into the matter following reports of child luring and child pornography on March 27, 2024, and April 6th, 2024.

Investigators reportedly found out that the two children who are under 14 years of age were groomed and convinced to send explicit pictures and videos to a Snapchat account, and then the said pictures and videos were forwarded to a telegram group.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Jagdeo prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to crushing 212 run win over Scorpions 

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to crushing 212 run win over Scorpions 

Apr 14, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 4… Kaieteur Sports – Defending Regional 4-Day Champions Guyana Harpy Eagles surged to a 212- run win over Jamaica Scorpions yesterday,...
Read More
Hetmyer the hero as Royals take low-scoring thriller

Hetmyer the hero as Royals take low-scoring...

Apr 14, 2024

Omar Sam sensational for Chase’s Academic with 4 goals

Omar Sam sensational for Chase’s Academic with...

Apr 14, 2024

Team Mohamed sponsors Kataleya Sam to Pan Am Chess Championships in Florida

Team Mohamed sponsors Kataleya Sam to Pan Am...

Apr 14, 2024

Bartica Easter Regatta deemed a huge succeed – Chairman Williams

Bartica Easter Regatta deemed a huge succeed...

Apr 14, 2024

GCB/ECB unearth talent with the establishment of academies

GCB/ECB unearth talent with the establishment of...

Apr 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]