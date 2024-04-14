Man to be charged for distributing child pornography

Latest update April 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack SC. has advised police to charge a 28-year-old man for allegedly tricking two children under the age of 14 to send him nudes and then distributing the photographs as child pornography on an online platform called Telegram.
Police identified the accused as Joshua Rambarran.
According to police the DPP advised them to charge him in the coming week with Distributing Child Pornography through a Computer System, Publishing Electronic Data that is obscene with intent to humiliate another person, Child luring and Using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate, and humiliate a person.
Police had launched an investigation into the matter following reports of child luring and child pornography on March 27, 2024, and April 6th, 2024.
Investigators reportedly found out that the two children who are under 14 years of age were groomed and convinced to send explicit pictures and videos to a Snapchat account, and then the said pictures and videos were forwarded to a telegram group.
Jagdeo prostituting Guyana
Apr 14, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 4… Kaieteur Sports – Defending Regional 4-Day Champions Guyana Harpy Eagles surged to a 212- run win over Jamaica Scorpions yesterday,...
Apr 14, 2024
Apr 14, 2024
Apr 14, 2024
Apr 14, 2024
Apr 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – The gas-to- energy Project, involving a gas-to- shore project and then converting the gas to electricity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]