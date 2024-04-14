Man to be charged for distributing child pornography

Kaieteur News – The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack SC. has advised police to charge a 28-year-old man for allegedly tricking two children under the age of 14 to send him nudes and then distributing the photographs as child pornography on an online platform called Telegram.

Police identified the accused as Joshua Rambarran.

According to police the DPP advised them to charge him in the coming week with Distributing Child Pornography through a Computer System, Publishing Electronic Data that is obscene with intent to humiliate another person, Child luring and Using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate, and humiliate a person.

Police had launched an investigation into the matter following reports of child luring and child pornography on March 27, 2024, and April 6th, 2024.

Investigators reportedly found out that the two children who are under 14 years of age were groomed and convinced to send explicit pictures and videos to a Snapchat account, and then the said pictures and videos were forwarded to a telegram group.