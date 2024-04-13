Labourer stabbed to death by friend’s mother during row

Latest update April 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old labourer was on Friday stabbed to death by his friend’s mother during a confrontation at Perry Street, Tucville, Georgetown.
The victim has been identified as Amaziah Hohnikirk of lot 1803 Unity Place, Festival City Georgetown.
Reports are that at about 07:00h the accused, a housewife stabbed and killed Hohnikirk at her Tucville home with a knife.
Police said that a confrontation occurred at about 23:15h on Thursday between the victim and his 24-year-old friend, Darrel Kennedy. Reports are that the duo became heated over a speaker box, which belonged to Kennedy, being damaged.
On Friday at 06:50h, Kennedy’s mother complained to another son, Malkchi Kennedy that she was abused by Kennedy. Malkchi went in search of Darrel and found Hohnikirk with Sean (only name given) an associate on Perry Street.
An argument ensued on the street and continued at the accused’s home.
During the confrontation, Sean who was allegedly armed with a hockey stick hit the woman on her left wrist. In retaliation, the woman allegedly retrieved a knife and stabbed Hohnikirk once in the abdomen and once each on the left and right wrists.
After the attack Sean and Hohnikirk fled the scene in a motor vehicle and proceeded to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Hohnikirk succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.
The accused and her son Malkchi were arrested.
Investigations are ongoing.
Police wicked to bruk down the people gate
Apr 13, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 3 GHE vs. JS Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles maintained their grip on this battle after leaving the Jamaicans with almost 300 runs for...
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo has more excuses than a politician caught in a scandal. But no amount of blame-shedding and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The escalation of violence in Gaza by Israel has prompted a global outcry,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]