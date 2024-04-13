Labourer stabbed to death by friend’s mother during row

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old labourer was on Friday stabbed to death by his friend’s mother during a confrontation at Perry Street, Tucville, Georgetown.

The victim has been identified as Amaziah Hohnikirk of lot 1803 Unity Place, Festival City Georgetown.

Reports are that at about 07:00h the accused, a housewife stabbed and killed Hohnikirk at her Tucville home with a knife.

Police said that a confrontation occurred at about 23:15h on Thursday between the victim and his 24-year-old friend, Darrel Kennedy. Reports are that the duo became heated over a speaker box, which belonged to Kennedy, being damaged.

On Friday at 06:50h, Kennedy’s mother complained to another son, Malkchi Kennedy that she was abused by Kennedy. Malkchi went in search of Darrel and found Hohnikirk with Sean (only name given) an associate on Perry Street.

An argument ensued on the street and continued at the accused’s home.

During the confrontation, Sean who was allegedly armed with a hockey stick hit the woman on her left wrist. In retaliation, the woman allegedly retrieved a knife and stabbed Hohnikirk once in the abdomen and once each on the left and right wrists.

After the attack Sean and Hohnikirk fled the scene in a motor vehicle and proceeded to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Hohnikirk succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.

The accused and her son Malkchi were arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.