Wanted bulletins issued for suspect in labourer’s murder, teen who discharged loaded gun

Latest update April 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 11, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for 22-year-old Stephon Branford in connection to the murder of a 56-year-old labourer at Lot 643 ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown on March 21, 2024.
Police said that Branford’s last known address is at ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater.
Meanwhile, a separate bulletin was issued for 18-year-old Alex Gonsalves, who is wanted in connection with two counts of discharging a loaded firearm between February 21, 2024 and March 15, 2024 at Durban Backlands, Georgetown.
The wanted bulletin stated that Gonsalves’ last known address is lot 108 Block ‘E’ South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
Persons with knowledge of the duo’s whereabouts are being asked to contact police on phone numbers, 225-6940, 225 8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.
JAGDEO HIDING EXXON’S SKULLDUGGERIES!!!
Apr 11, 2024CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 1 – GHE vs. JS – GHE 1st innings Day 1 (278-8) Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles wicket-keeper Kemol Savory carried his team with...
Apr 11, 2024
Apr 11, 2024
Apr 11, 2024
Apr 11, 2024
Apr 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) holds a vital role in overseeing procurement processes, including... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The escalation of violence in Gaza by Israel has prompted a global outcry,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]