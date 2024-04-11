Latest update April 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Wanted bulletins issued for suspect in labourer’s murder, teen who discharged loaded gun

Apr 11, 2024

Wanted, Stephon Branford and Alex Gonsalves

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for 22-year-old Stephon Branford in connection to the murder of a 56-year-old labourer at Lot 643 ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown on March 21, 2024.

Police said that Branford’s last known address is at ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater.

Meanwhile, a separate bulletin was issued for 18-year-old Alex Gonsalves, who is wanted in connection with two counts of discharging a loaded firearm between February 21, 2024 and March 15, 2024 at Durban Backlands, Georgetown.

The wanted bulletin stated that Gonsalves’ last known address is lot 108 Block ‘E’ South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Persons with knowledge of the duo’s whereabouts are being asked to contact police on phone numbers, 225-6940, 225 8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.

