Politicians should stay outta de corporate Boardroom

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem politicians tink dem is big shot now? Dem boys seh it look like dem forget how fi stay inna dem own lane. Dem now want to pry into de corporate boardroom like seh dem own de place personally.

Listen good, politicians! Yuh job is fi run di country, not di corporation. Yuh ain’t de boss of dem boards, so why yuh trying fi play bossman now? Dem boards got dem directors fi a reason, and it ain’t fi pander to politicians’ whims and fancies.

If yuh wan run a corporation, den go start one yuhself and appoint who yuh please. But until then, leh di board do dem job. Yuh hear? Dem directors know wah dem doing. Dem spend nuff time studying di company, crunching numbers, and making big decisions. Dem nah need no politician breathing down dem necks like a pesky mosquito.

And anodda ting, why politicians feel like dem could just plonk dem buddy pon di CEO chair? Dem boys seh dis ain’t no family business where yuh hire yuh cousin just because. We talking ’bout serious corporations here, not play-play ting. We need di best minds, not di best buddies.

But is de principle dat matter. De person may be the best but what about de process. Wah happen to advertising positions so dat yuh sure yuh choose from de best.

Remember when dem politicians meddle in business is problems. If yuh wan help, den focus pon fixing di country, not poking yuh nose where it don’t belong. And nah turn de Foreign Service into pasture.

So, to all dem politicians out deh, dem boys seh dis: stay outta dem corporate boardrooms! Stop meddling and leave di board to do dem work.

If politician want play CEO, dem should start dem own company. But until den, stick to yuh day job and let di professionals handle di business. Enough said!

Talk half. Leff half.