Milo U18 Schools C/ship witnesses 33 goals on opening day

Mar 24, 2024 Sports

Some of the action at the MoE ground between Abram Azuil and Bushlot Secondary Schools

Some of the action at the MoE ground between Abram Azuil and Bushlot Secondary Schools

…Bartica, Chase’s, Dolphin among winners

Kaieteur Sports – The anticipation was palpable as the 2024 Milo Under-18 Schools Football tournament commenced in thrilling fashion on Saturday. With the Ministry of Education and Queen’s College grounds set as the battleground, football enthusiasts were treated to an exhilarating lineup of six matches that showcased the raw talent and competitive spirit of young athletes.

Chase's Academic Foundation's goal scorers (L-R) were Kevlin Dewar, Isaiah Ifill, Omar Sam and Bryan Wharton

Chase’s Academic Foundation’s goal scorers (L-R) were Kevlin Dewar, Isaiah Ifill, Omar Sam and Bryan Wharton

In an action-packed tripleheader spanning two venues, fans were treated to a spectacle as Abram Azuil, Dolphin, Chase’s Academic Foundation, Bartica, Yarrowkabra, and West Ruimveldt Secondary Schools all secured opening wins, setting the tone for what promises to be an enthralling tournament.

Match #1: Abram Azuil vs. Bushlot Secondary (2-1)

Abram Azuil kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought victory against Bushlot Secondary. Despite Quancy Fraser’s valiant effort for Bush Lot Secondary with a goal in the 66th minute, it was Laeraldo Culpepper and Lester Noel who sealed the win for Abram Azuil with goals in the 38th and 47th minutes, respectively. Shamar Harry’s early yellow card added to the intensity of the match.

Match #2: Dolphin Secondary vs. New Amsterdam Secondary (3-2)

Dolphin Secondary emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against New Amsterdam Secondary. Jamal Williams, Gerry Burnette, and Cadwell Peters found the back of the net for Dolphin, while Kymani Sandy and Telon Williams provided a spirited response for New Amsterdam.

Match #3: Chase Academy vs. North Ruimveldt (6-0)

Chase’s  Academic Foundation showcased their dominance with a resounding 6-0 victory over North Ruimveldt. Goals from Omar Sam (hat-trick hero with strikes in the 5th, 7th, and 19th minutes), Bryon Wharton, Isaiah Ifill, and Kelvin Dewar highlighted Chase Academy’s commanding performance, with Shaquan Davids receiving a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Match #4: Bartica Secondary vs. Laventure Secondary (5-1)

Bartica Secondary displayed their prowess on the field with a convincing 5-1 win over Laventure Secondary. Dishawn Stephen, Billy Smith, Reizer Reid (who netted a brace), and Ezeikel Baldeo were the architects of Bartica’s triumph, while Shawn Griffith notched a consolation goal for Laventure.

Match #5: Yarrowkabra Secondary vs. The New Central High (5-3)

Yarrowkabra Secondary emerged victorious in a high-scoring affair against The New Central High. Christian Medina and Leroy Evans led the charge for Yarowkabra with impressive performances, countered by Trevor Gordon, Jomaine Favorite, and an own goal from Yarowkabra’s Christian Medina.

Match #6: West Ruimveldt vs. Queen’s College (4-1)

In the final match of the day, West Ruimveldt secured a convincing 4-1 win over Queen’s College. Elijah Sattaur stole the show with a sensational hat-trick, while Owen Hooper and an own goal from Allan Patterson added to the scoreline.

As the teams prepare for Day two action today, the stage is set for an unforgettable journey towards glory in the 2024 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament.

