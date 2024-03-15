Every week is de same thing!

Kaieteur News – Every week, dem boys bin witnessin’ deh greatest show on Earth—a political merry-go-round spin so fast, yuh get dizzy jus’ watchin’! It’s like deh circus come to town, an’ deh main act does be dis one man jugglin’ roles like he tryin’ to keep all deh plates inna deh air at once.

One week, he deh as General Secretary ah he party, an’ de next week, he pop up like jack-in-de-box as de Vice President of de whole country! But yuh know wah? Deh script, it nevah change—it’s like Groundhog Day, Guyana style!

It start like clockwork. Deh man come out swingin’, cussin’ up de Opposition like dem steal deh lunch money. He words flyin’ like birds of prey, swoopin’ down pon dem enemies.

Den come de part where he open up de newspapers like he readin’ de gospel truth. But instead, ah findin’ enlightenment, he findin’ more fuel fi de fire—more reasons fi cuss out dem critics like he life depend pon it!

An’ den, like clockwork, come deh question time—an’ oh boy, dis is de highlight reel! De reporters line up like deh waitin’ fi de carnival parade, ready fuh fling dem questions like confetti. But nah mattah wah deh ask, deh man come prepared wid he standard-issue responses, like he pullin’ dem outta he back pocket like magic tricks.

It’s like watchin’ de same movie ovah an’ ovah again, only de popcorn gettin’ stale an’ de plot, it gettin’ ol’ fastah dan last year’s calendar!

But eh, who we fuh complain to, right? Dis Guyana, where deh political circus nevah close shop, an’ de show must go on…same script, same actors, same rigmarole, week aftah week.

Talk Half! Leff Half!