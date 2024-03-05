Teachers’ strike called off

– as govt. agrees to commence talks with GTU over salary increases

Kaieteur News – After just over a month of industrial action, the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) on Monday called off the nationwide teachers’ strike following a successful mediation process that brokered an agreement for salary talks to take place between the Government and GTU.

The agreement between the GTU and the Attorney General—the State’s legal representative follows almost two days of mediation that was ordered by High Court Justice Sandil Kissoon.

The mediation process was presided over by Senior Counsel, Robin Stoby and Edward Luckhoo.

Following an entire day of talks, representatives from the GTU told reporters that teachers will return to work on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, as the mediation paved the way for discussions on salaries and other issues to begin on Thursday.

GTU President, Dr. Mark Lyte has welcomed the agreement, stating that the upcoming meeting will cover all of the issues such as financial matters which would include salary matters at the collective bargaining level.

“Well, as you know, we’ve been here all day. And we’ve finally been able to have an agreement with the government, after all these years to come to the table to discuss the important part [of those agreements] in financial matters.” Dr. Lyte told reporters on Monday.

He continued “We have given a commitment in that on or before 6th March, we expect that our teachers will return to school. We have been given the assurance that the financial matters, as we were hammering them on, will be discussed this coming Thursday.”

The GTU President noted too other issues to be discussed including proposals for teachers’ housing and more duty-free concessions.

Dr. Lyte noted however that the financial matters such as loss of pay for strike days and the government’s refusal to automatically deduct and remit union dues were not part of the agreement.

“Those matters are before the Court so those were not placed on the table,” Dr. Lyte added.

GTU Attorney, Darren Wade, said the signed agreement which is now an order of court provides for financial matters to be the first item on the agenda.

Wade noted that “the agreement has to act in good faith so it puts a burden on the government when they are at the table to ensure that the teachers’ issues are addressed.” According to the lawyer, “the agreement is binding and “the government cannot back out”.

Meanwhile, Attorney-at-Law, Darshan Ramdhani who represented the interest of Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC—the legal representative for the Government of Guyana during mediation remarked that “we’re very pleased that they are returning to the table and that these conversations, discussions will now take on a more conciliatory approach.”

“The government has been engaging with the unions. And so, we are very pleased that they are returning to the table and that these conversations and discussions are meaningful ones for the teachers of this country, and for the students of this country, and for the general good governance of this country that this will now take on a more conciliatory approach,” Ramdhani stated.

The agreement between the GTU and the Attorney General following mediation states the following:

The two sides agreed that teachers shall, in good faith, resume work on or before Wednesday 6 March 2024. Discussions shall proceed within 48 hours of resumption of work and shall be about those matters which either Party considers relevant for discussion between the Union and the Government, which includes financial matters. The discussions referred to in clause 2 above shall take place at the Ministry of Education Boardroom, Lot 26 Brickdam, Georgetown, and will continue for a reasonable period of time. Both parties reserve all their rights under any agreement or the laws of Guyana.

The document states inter alia that the Government of Guyana represents that it continues to assure and reiterate its position that it will continue to act in good faith and by the laws of Guyana to all matters under discussion.