Power is like a hat to a bald head

Kaieteur News – Deh gat people does hold on to power like it’s dem last plate of pepperpot at Christmas time! It’s like dem cyant function without it, like a fish outta water or a cricket bat without a ball. Dem boys seh, it’s like a bald-headed man clingin’ onto him last hat like it’s the crown jewels!

When de time come fuh dem fuh step aside, dem does find all kind of excuse fuh delay the inevitable. But in the end, dem still gat to walk. So dem does only embarrass demselves.

Some of dem does be goin’ to real desperate measures to hold on to power. Dem could mek an action movie outta some of dem antics! Dem wah addicted to power makin’ a spectacle of demselves.

But yuh see, deh ting dat mek it even funnier is dat in de end, nobody takin’ dat power wit’ dem to de Great Beyond! Is like tryin’ to pack a suitcase with nothing inside.

When yuh time come, yuh leffin’ all dem fancy titles, prestige and shiny badges behind, and all dat power still sittin’ deh waitin’ to be picked up by de next eager beaver who tink he could do better.

One minute yuh holdin’ on tight like yuh life dependin’ on it, and de next minute, yuh passin’ it off like a hot potato. So, all dem wah holding on to or fighting fuh power, should know dat dem can’t tek it with them when dem leff this world. Dem going back to dem Maker empty-handed.

Talk Half! Leff Half!