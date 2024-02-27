Duo remanded for robbing man of iPhone, cash on Water Street

Kaieteur News – Two men, accused of robbery were remanded to prison on Monday when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused Dominique Eastman, a 19-year-old unemployed man who resides at Lot 456 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown and 19-year-old Kevin Charles, a construction worker, who claims he resides at ‘C’ field, Sophia, by the reserve dam, reportedly stole $20,000 and an iPhone from a man.

The duo made their first court appearance before Magistrate Rhondell Weever on Monday where they pleaded not guilty to the robbery charge.

It is alleged that Eastman and Charles robbed the virtual complainant of an iPhone 12 valued $120,000 and $20,000 at Water Street, Stabroek on February 21, 2024.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that Charles has no fixed place of abode which would pose grave difficulties in locating him should he fail to return to court.

The prosecutor told the court that the mobile phone was recovered from Eastman but this was denied by the accused.

Both accused were identified by the virtual complainant.

Based on the prosecution’s arguments, the duo was remanded to prison and the matter adjourned to March 18, 2024 for statements and fixtures.