Dem Political Fossils Need Some TLC

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh it’s time to tuck away the political fossils with a cozy blanket, a fluffy pillow, and maybe even a baby comforter in dem mouth. The old guard in politics has been creaking around for far too long, like ancient relics in a museum of ineptitude. It’s high time we usher in some youthful vigor and vitality into the political arena.

These political fossils, with their tired rhetoric and outdated ideas, are about as inspiring as a flat tire on a rainy day. They shuffle mumbling about the good old days when they could actually get things done. But let’s face it, those days are long gone, like last year’s calendar. The young blood of today is ready to shake things up, to inject some much-needed freshness into the stale air of politics. They’re not content to sit back and watch the same old faces make the same old mistakes. No, they’re ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

Unfortunately, the old political lions cling to power like a toddler to a toy. They refuse to step aside and make way for the next generation of leaders. They’ve lost touch with the pulse of the people, too busy napping in their ivory towers.

It’s time to give these fossils a gentle nudge towards retirement, to thank them for their service and send them off to pasture where they can reminisce about the good old days to their hearts’ content.. It’s time for the torch to be passed to the next generation, to light the way forward with hope, passion, and a healthy dose of youthful enthusiasm. Dem boys seh it’s about time we let the future take the wheel.

Talk half. Leff half