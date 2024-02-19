Dem Political Fossils Need Some TLC

Latest update February 19th, 2024 12:49 AM
Feb 19, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh it’s time to tuck away the political fossils with a cozy blanket, a fluffy pillow, and maybe even a baby comforter in dem mouth. The old guard in politics has been creaking around for far too long, like ancient relics in a museum of ineptitude. It’s high time we usher in some youthful vigor and vitality into the political arena.
These political fossils, with their tired rhetoric and outdated ideas, are about as inspiring as a flat tire on a rainy day. They shuffle mumbling about the good old days when they could actually get things done. But let’s face it, those days are long gone, like last year’s calendar. The young blood of today is ready to shake things up, to inject some much-needed freshness into the stale air of politics. They’re not content to sit back and watch the same old faces make the same old mistakes. No, they’re ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.
Unfortunately, the old political lions cling to power like a toddler to a toy. They refuse to step aside and make way for the next generation of leaders. They’ve lost touch with the pulse of the people, too busy napping in their ivory towers.
It’s time to give these fossils a gentle nudge towards retirement, to thank them for their service and send them off to pasture where they can reminisce about the good old days to their hearts’ content.. It’s time for the torch to be passed to the next generation, to light the way forward with hope, passion, and a healthy dose of youthful enthusiasm. Dem boys seh it’s about time we let the future take the wheel.
Talk half. Leff half
Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.
Feb 19, 2024By Samuel Whyte Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) Volleyball club, which is made up of former apprentices of the Training Centre, defeated Castrol Strikers to win Guyana...
Feb 19, 2024
Feb 19, 2024
Feb 19, 2024
Feb 19, 2024
Feb 19, 2024
Kaieteur News – The world stands on helpless while Israel continues its slaughter of the Palestinians. Even in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In today’s complex global landscape, peace and prosperity face significant threats due to a blatant... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]