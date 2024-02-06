Chinese contractor awarded US$75M for EBD road project

Kaieteur News – China Road & Bridge Corporation has been awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) corridor from Good Success to Timehri, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has disclosed.

According to NPTAB the project was awarded to the tune of US$75,887,907. The upgrade to the East Bank roadway is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works, and is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Guyana government. The project is yet to be signed between the government and contractor.

During the Considerations of the 2024 Budget Estimates last week, when questioned by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), David Patterson about the project, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had stated: “we are at the negotiation stage with the contractor, this is a project that is funded by the IDB, we went out to public bidding, we got the evaluation report, we got the Bank’s no objection and we are concluding the negotiating for signing to begin execution.” He added that they already have the supervisory consultancy in place and are now awaiting the civil work contract to begin. When the contract is signed, the project would have a duration period of 36 months.

Kaieteur News had reported that the East Bank road is being rehabilitated under the IDB’s Programme to Support Climate Resilient Road Infrastructure Development. Through this programme, the IDB would finance US$100 million towards the project while the Government of Guyana would finance the remaining US$17 million. The loan was signed on March 6, last and it is for five years.

Speaking of the loan at an event last year, the ministry’s Project Manager, Mark Greene had stated that it is to advance Guyana’s safe and efficient roadway using climate- resilient infrastructure, but specially to improve road surface quality, as well as the utility service provided along that corridor.

Kaieteur News understands that with investment from the IDB finances, it would see the implementation of upgraded two-lane road infrastructure from Good Success to Timehri at 23.5 Km of length. Widening of shoulders, constructing of a share path for bicycles and pedestrians, and where possible, adding space for parking; reconstruction of the entire lateral drainage system along the road; works including bridges and several perpendicular culverts and a sluice gate; reconstruction of the potable water distribution network along the route as well as the relocation of electricity and telecommunication utility networks; and covering of the parallel drains concrete drains in urbanized areas to form a pedestrian walkway just to name a few.

During a meeting with residents from the Diamond/ Grove area in December, Minister Edghill had said that “With financing from the IDB, we have approval for the upgrade from Good Success to Timehri, but with additional funds from the Government of Guyana, we are anticipating to make from the Soesdyke Junction to Timehri a four-lane road.” He reminded residents that works are expected to start within the first quarter of 2024, and when that begins, the project comes with some level of inconvenience and urged their support in this regard. The minister mentioned also, that when construction is ongoing, the bypass road through Third Avenue, Diamond to Good Success, then to Bushy Dam, Craig, will also facilitate lighter movement for vehicles.