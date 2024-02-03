AI inevitable, ministry looking at ways to integrate technology into education system – Min. Manickchand

Kaieteur News – “I don’t think we can escape AI (Artificial Intelligence) integrated into the education system, given the direction and trajectory of the world,” Minister of Education Priya Manickchand told the Committee of Supply on Friday during the Consideration of Estimates for the 2024 Budget.

AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems.

The Committee approved the sum of $135.2 billion for the education sector this year – of that sum, $74.4 billion is allocated to the Ministry of Education, including $460 million for training initiatives, including scholarships.

During the consideration of the budget estimates for the education ministry, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Jermaine Figueira directed questions to the Minister of Education on the use of AI.

“The use of AI, has created a plethora of opportunities to enhance for learning, has the ministry taken consideration to use AI into the school system to help teachers better their craft in the education delivery?” Figueira asked.

Minister Manickchand responded, “It’s a beautiful question.” She then acknowledged the inevitability of AI integration in education, given the global trajectory.

The minister noted that it is a concern of the Caribbean leaders, specifically addressing the challenge of optimizing the outcomes of AI education, all the while underscoring the imperative of discouraging plagiarism to ensure genuine benefits. She highlighted continuous initiatives to enhance ICT accessibility in schools, particularly focusing on implementing smart classrooms, with the overarching goal of establishing intelligent educational institutions.

“As we study how we incorporate AI into education which is not something we will be able to stop anyway, given the trajectory of the world and AI (the question is) how do we build out the infrastructure so that people can use that constructively. That’s the undertaking,” the Education Minister said.