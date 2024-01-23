American democracy in on the decline

Kaieteur News – It now appears inevitable that this November’s election in the United States is likely to be a straight contest between the incumbent Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Who would have believed that after the attempt to steal the elections and the assault on the Capitol, that Trump would have enjoyed any sort of popular support in the United States?

The results of the Iowa caucus show that Trump is still hugely popular. In that primary, Trump secured close to 51% of the votes cast, almost 30% more than his two nearest rivals, one of whom has now dropped out of the race for the Republican nomination.

Barring a legal prohibition, Trump has now virtually sewn up the Republic nomination since it is not likely that his closest rival stands any chance of defeating him at the Republican Convention later this year.

With the approval ratings for Biden and his Vice President falling, it is not impossible for Trump to regain the Presidency. But it will be no easy walkover given the strong divisions within America.

The support which Trump enjoys, especially considering his shenanigans following the last Presidential elections, represents a moral crisis. America’s credentials as the bastion of democracy in the world have been severely tarnished by the actions of Trump when in government.

Trump’s anti-immigration policies, for example, stand in stark contrast to the historical values that have defined America as a nation. Throughout its history, the United States has proudly identified itself as a land built by immigrants, a melting pot that thrived on the diversity of its population. Trump’s restrictive immigration measures not only deviate from this cherished narrative but also challenge the fundamental ethos that has made America a symbol of hope for those seeking a better life.

But it was also the events of 2020 which have undermined America’s standing in the world. The United States has long been considered the bastion of modern-day democracy, a shining example for the world to emulate.

However, the events surrounding the last presidential election have left the international community questioning the integrity of the U.S. democratic process. The attempt to overturn the last presidential election, and the shocking assault on the Capitol, have not only stained America’s democratic credentials but also triggered a moral crisis that threatens the very foundation of the nation.

The international community, which once admired the United States for its commitment to democratic principles, now views the nation with a discerning eye. The erosion of trust in America’s democratic process has weakened its ability to lead on the global stage in matters of democracy and governance. The moral authority once associated with the U.S. has been compromised.

While the events surrounding the last presidential election have raised concerns globally, the erosion of democracy is equally evident within the United States. Democracy, once seen as a unifying force, is now a divisive issue that further deepens the existing political schism. And America is today more divided internally than ever.

Central to the erosion of democratic norms is the lingering support for former President Donald Trump within the Republican Party. Despite allegations of transgressions and attempts to overturn a legitimate election, Trump maintains a significant level of support among Republicans. This phenomenon represents a dilemma where those perpetuating the narrative of flawed elections are also those who aspire to lead the most powerful nation on Earth.

The high level of support for Trump within the Republican Party raises profound questions about the moral compass of American politics. How can leaders who question the democratic process and propagate baseless claims of election fraud be entrusted with the responsibility of steering the nation? The moral fabric of American politics is unraveling, and the consequences of this unraveling are felt not only domestically but resonate globally, diminishing America’s influence as a champion of democracy.

A straight fight between Trump and Biden for this year’s Presidential elections is one fraught with the same old dangers of 2020. Biden has been uninspiring as a national leader. But even more tragic is that no serious contender appears on the horizon to challenge him for the Democratic nomination.

The narrow focus on both Trump and Biden in American politics serves as a poignant symbol of the broader decline of American democracy. This fixation on two polarizing figures reflects a disconcerting trend where the political discourse is dominated by personalities rather than the principles that underpin a healthy democratic system.

The narrowing of the political landscape to these two figures contributes to the polarization and divisiveness that have come to define contemporary American politics, posing a significant obstacle to healing the breaches resulting from the events of 2020.

