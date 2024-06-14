Man who attempted to smuggle phone and charger into Lusignan Prison fined $70k

Latest update June 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old man of Riverview, Ruimveldt was fined $70,000 on Thursday when he appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court to answer a charge of supplying a prohibited article to a prisoner.
The accused, Linden Benjamin, was arrested on June 10 at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), after attempting to deliver a phone, a corresponding charger, and a pair of earphones to an inmate.
Benjamin pleaded guilty.
Magistrate Azore ordered Benjamin to pay a $70,000 fine or be sentenced to two months in prison.
