Man who attempted to smuggle phone and charger into Lusignan Prison fined $70k

Jun 14, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old man of Riverview, Ruimveldt was fined $70,000 on Thursday when he appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court to answer a charge of supplying a prohibited article to a prisoner.

Linden Benjamin

The accused, Linden Benjamin, was arrested on June 10 at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), after attempting to deliver a phone, a corresponding charger, and a pair of earphones to an inmate.

The prohibited phone and accessories that were retrieved at the Lusignan Prison

Benjamin pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Azore ordered Benjamin to pay a $70,000 fine or be sentenced to two months in prison.

