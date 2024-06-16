Happy Father’s Day

Latest update June 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Today is Father’s Day and is a day to celebrate all fathers. Dem Boys know that there is no way that Father’s Day will ever reach the scale of appreciation as Mother’s Day. But dem boys gan still sing de praises of all de fathers and child fathers.
Being a father, is still a gift, regardless if yuh is an absentee father who does see yuh child once in a blue moon. Present or absent, de magic still deh! Yuh pickney dem look pon yuh like yuh ah superhero, even if dem only see yuh on a weekends or holidays.
Dem seh, “Daddy, yuh always know de best snacks!”
But no matter whether yuh present or absent, most children proud of dem fathers and does like boast about them. It remind dem boys of de time, three boys were bragging about their fathers. The first boy says, “My dad scribbles a few words on a piece of paper, calls it a poem, and they give him $50.”
The second boy says, “That’s nothing. My dad scribbles a few words on a piece of paper, calls it a song, and they give him $100.”
The third boy says, “I got you both beat. My dad scribbles a few words on a piece of paper, calls it a sermon, and it takes eight people to collect all the money!”
On Father’s Day some fathers does have problems. They face the dilemma of which house to visit cause some of them gat children in more than one household.
It remind them boys of de father who tell he wife, “Maybe for father’s day you could get me a nice shirt?”
The wife answered, “What about all the others you have?”
The husband replied, “They are all getting me different things.”
It mek dem boys remember de fuss day dem boys turn up to school fuh teach. As a new teacher on my first day, I stood and scanned the faces in front of me. I saw two boys looking identical.
So I asked, “Twins…?
The boys replied, “No, we are neighbours.”
Talk half. Leff half.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 16, 2024– Little, Plass shine on Day two Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) National Novices Championship intensified on Friday at the National Gymnasium, featuring an exciting...
Jun 16, 2024
Jun 16, 2024
Jun 16, 2024
Jun 16, 2024
Jun 16, 2024
Kaieteur News – Red Thread, a non-governmental organization, is claiming that teachers are receiving starvation wages.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On Friday, 14 June 2024, Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine established... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]