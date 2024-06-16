Happy Father’s Day

Kaieteur News – Today is Father’s Day and is a day to celebrate all fathers. Dem Boys know that there is no way that Father’s Day will ever reach the scale of appreciation as Mother’s Day. But dem boys gan still sing de praises of all de fathers and child fathers.

Being a father, is still a gift, regardless if yuh is an absentee father who does see yuh child once in a blue moon. Present or absent, de magic still deh! Yuh pickney dem look pon yuh like yuh ah superhero, even if dem only see yuh on a weekends or holidays.

Dem seh, “Daddy, yuh always know de best snacks!”

But no matter whether yuh present or absent, most children proud of dem fathers and does like boast about them. It remind dem boys of de time, three boys were bragging about their fathers. The first boy says, “My dad scribbles a few words on a piece of paper, calls it a poem, and they give him $50.”

The second boy says, “That’s nothing. My dad scribbles a few words on a piece of paper, calls it a song, and they give him $100.”

The third boy says, “I got you both beat. My dad scribbles a few words on a piece of paper, calls it a sermon, and it takes eight people to collect all the money!”

On Father’s Day some fathers does have problems. They face the dilemma of which house to visit cause some of them gat children in more than one household.

It remind them boys of de father who tell he wife, “Maybe for father’s day you could get me a nice shirt?”

The wife answered, “What about all the others you have?”

The husband replied, “They are all getting me different things.”

It mek dem boys remember de fuss day dem boys turn up to school fuh teach. As a new teacher on my first day, I stood and scanned the faces in front of me. I saw two boys looking identical.

So I asked, “Twins…?

The boys replied, “No, we are neighbours.”

Talk half. Leff half.