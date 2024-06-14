Catfish outta water!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh when Uncle Sam talk, governments does scramble like a catfish outta water? Well, that is exactly how some of these leaders does behave when dem hear “visa sanctions.” Is like magic—one minute they vex and puff up, and the next, dem meek like lambs.

Remember dem elections de odder day? People was running round talking all kind of Nancy story. But as soon as Uncle Sam open he mouth and mention visa sanctions, you should ah see de transformation. All man Jack get themselves in order. Dem boys nearly fall off dem chairs laughing. Is like somebody flip a switch and all ah dem start behaving.

And yuh know Guyanese don’t play when it come to visa. Tek a way dem house, tek a way dem car, but please, na touch dem visa. Dat visa stamp more valuable than gold. Some folks does hold on to dem visa tighter than how a drowning man does hold on to a lifeboat.

One time, dem boys hear how some people family in America did calling back home during the elections drama. “Doan even think about posting anything on Facebook dat look like you support rigging,” dem family warn. “You gon bring down the wrath of Uncle Sam on all ah we!” And yuh know some ah dem family living illegal up in de States, so dem more nervous than a long-tailed cat in a room full ah rocking chairs.

Visa sanctions is like a magic wand. Wave it, and all ah sudden, everybody start walking de straight and narrow path. Yuh ever see such a thing? Dem boys seh, if yuh want Guyanese to behave, just whisper the word “visa” and watch how quick dem does straighten up. Maybe Uncle Sam should lend we dat trick more often. Just a lil hint of visa troubles, and yuh gon see how fast people does get demself in order.

Dem boys seh, Uncle Sam really know how to keep we in line. Visa sanctions is de ultimate behaviour corrector. Right now, deh gat some big ones cancelling dem summer holiday reservations. Dem backside biting!

Talk half. Leff half.