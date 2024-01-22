“If wishes were horses beggars would ride”

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De annual Budget is like Christmas fuh some people. De public servants lining up like children waiting fuh Santa; de business class expecting more gifts than a greedy toddler; and de average man and woman hoping fuh a hamper and a handout to magically appear in de Budget.

But me seh, me friends, dis Budget obsession is like expecting a mango tree to bear watermelons – utterly fruitless.

Government is not a genie ready to grant wishes. Dem public servants, dey want higher pay like it’s a divine right. Well, maybe if dey could magically turn paperwork into gold, dey might have a case. As fuh de business class, dey looking fuh more contracts like dey hunting fuh hidden treasures. But leh me tell yuh, if wishes were contracts, we’d be swimming in paperwork by now.

And oh, de average man and woman, dem looking to de Budget like it’s a magic potion dat will turn dey pockets into bottomless pits of wealth. But folks, if money could be conjured like rabbits from a hat, we’d all be living in mansions made of dollar bills.

But here’s de real kicker, – relying on de government to make yuh fortune is like expecting a cow to lay eggs. It just ain’t happening. Instead of eyeing de Budget like it’s a golden ticket, maybe we should be looking at how we can hustle and flow in dis crazy economic jungle.

Opportunities deh out deh, like ripe mangoes ready to be picked. We shouldn’t be sitting by de roadside waiting fuh de Budget bus to drop bags of prosperity in we lap. We need to be the architects of we own destiny, seizing opportunities and creating wealth.

So me fellow Guyanese, stop expecting de government to be yuh fairy godmother. Dem Budget wishes might as well be shooting stars – dazzling but elusive. Instead, let’s put on we boots, grab life by de horns, and hustle like it’s nobody business. Because when it comes to making yuh fortune, waiting for de Budget is like waiting for rain in a drought – disappointing and downright foolish.

Talk half. Leff half