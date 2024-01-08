Theatrics and politics!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De late Basdeo Panday was trained in drama school as an actor. When de ‘Bas’ was studying law in London, he used to go to nighttime drama classes at de London School of Dramatic Art. He ended up in some minor roles on radio and in plays and even had the good fortune to appear on the big screen.

But sometimes yuh does want ask whether we Prezzy was also trained in drama because of de theatrics he does put on from time to time.

De other day, he had dem boys lost in translation. De man decided to pontificate about policy-making. Addressing a crowd, de man was in his element. He tell de audience, “Policy-making is about providing leadership through policy; it is about providing direction through policies; it is about creating opportunities…”

Well, as bad as that was, it could have been worse. He could have said that policy making is about the making of policies.

But instead of stopping there, Prezzy went on. He began to rewrite the literature on development. He said that, “Development is about focus; it is about understanding what is good for people; it is about understanding how to build opportunity by investing in infrastructure, people and resources.”

De man claim how he been reading with amazement some “self-deployed” analysis. Was de fuss time, dem boys ever hear about analysis being deployed. Analysis can be self-serving and even self-seeking, but self-deployed. Dat one hit de jackpot!

When it comes to theatrics, there is never a dull moment with Prezzy. De man outshining any and all dem politicians deh gat or ever had in the region. Guyana nice bad!

Talk half. Leff half.