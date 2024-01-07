Ignite Your Dreams 2024!

– The Ultimate Vision Board Party set to take place

Waterfalls Magazine – “The greatest gift ever given to mankind is not the gift of sight, but the gift of vision. Sight is a function of the eyes; vision is a function of the heart. ‘Eyes that look are common, but eyes that see are rare. Nothing noble or noteworthy on earth was ever done without vision” is quote from Dr. Myles Munroe. The words uttered by the Christian scholar and preacher still resound today and it is with this great philosophy that Guyanese fashion designer, Sonia Noel is hosting her 3rd annual vision board party.

Noel told The Waterfalls that she is extremely proud of the event and is encouraging patrons to join to start the year right.

The designer and coach noted that while having resolutions are good, creating a vision board has been proven as a more powerful way to manifest your dreams and goals for the New Year.

Noel explained: “It’s a visual representation of your aspirations, serving as a constant reminder and source of motivation to manifest your ideal life. Your vision board is a unique visualization tool that creates a private, sacred space to define your goals and dreams. Think of it as a map of your future that will inspire and help you on a daily basis to create a vibrational match for the future you desire. Use this to create your perfect career, relationship, level of income, and so much more.”

She noted that participants will have all the necessary coaching before the event. “If you are in the process of redoing your Vision Board you can also join us. Snacks and basic material will be provided. Registration was $4000 until the 1st January.”

Iolana Mc Donald Fraser, a patron of Noel’s event told this publication that creating her own vision board changed her life.

“Earlier this year, I had the privilege of meeting Ms. Noel. My life has not been the same since. It was the first time I had even ‘heard’ of a Vision Board. When I researched the concept, I could not wait to attend the Vision Board Party. I don’t remember the date, but I remember the feeling, I had carried most of what I needed, because I was determined to make the full use of the new experience. This was just at a time in my life when it seemed I had lost my compass…” Fraser said adding that as a result of the vision board experience her life took shape again.

“This course taught me so much about myself and taught me to look inward for the strength needed to face my challenges. It showed me that I was on a collision course to self-destruction, but it also provided me with the tools I needed to regain my footing.”

“I was finally motivated to keep a journal. This exercise has been very calming to me. I was exposed to motivational speakers, who [sic] I previously never took the time to listen to. Though the course has ended, my learning continues since I was guided to find the tools needed to continue on a path to confidence, self-love, and growth.” she added.

Meanwhile, Bradley De Souza said he was able to attain roughly 85% of what she had on her vision board.

“I gained so much because this vision board pushes you on to unknown paths, it lets you know that work must be done to get there,” De Souza said.

As such he is now looking to this year’s event.

“I cannot wait for the next event to plan my 2024 vision board. It works, it moves and with determination and faith in God, nothing can stop you. Attending the vision Board party for the year 2023 was beyond motivational,” he added. De Souza noted that the event allowed him to put a plan target into the physical world.

“In doing this, and having my board where I can wake up and see it every day, and going to bed and looking at what I desire to accomplish had surged a renewed fire in me to work towards these things,” he said.