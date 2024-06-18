Latest update June 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Driving under de influence

Jun 18, 2024

Kaieteur News – We gat some policemen who think dem smart. Dem know de government de Police Force serious about drunken driving. So dem does go and park out in front of dem bars late at night.

As soon as, dem patrons come out and go to their car, the popo does pull dem over. Dem does administer de Breathalyzer test and catch all dem who drink more than they should without having a designated driver.

One night, some popo been outside of dem popular waterholes in the city. It was a Saturday night and dem know as this night is easy pickings fuh dem wah drinking under the influence (DUI). Sure enough, right at 2am, a man stumbles out the bar towards his car. The popo watches as he fumbles to get his keys out, struggles to unlock and open the door, and drops the keys repeatedly before finally getting them in the ignition and starting the car. As soon as he pulls onto the street, the cop flicks on his lights and turns on his siren, and pulls him over.

“Sir, how much have you had to drink tonight?”

“Nothing, I’ve just been drinking soda all night.”

“Sir, I have reason to believe you’re intoxicated. Please step out of the car.”The cop administers the breathalyzer, and the man comes out as having zero alcohol in his blood. He is completely sober.

“I don’t get it”, said the cop, “I watched you stumble out of that bar, fumble your way into it, and drop your keys trying to get it started. Yet here you are stone cold sober. What happened?”

“Oh, tonight I’m the designated decoy.”

Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

