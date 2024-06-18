$80M estimated to build teachers’ quarters at Annai Secondary

Latest update June 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – During a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office (NPTAB), it was revealed that the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is gearing up to spend approximately $80 million to build a teachers’ quarters in the Annai Secondary School compound, Region Nine.
At the opening, it was revealed that 13 contractors have submitted bids for the contract. Other than the teachers’ quarters, the ministry has set aside $45 million to rehabilitate the Annai dormitory and kitchen.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Upgrading of section of road at Wowetta Village, North Rupununi, Region Nine.
Construction of teachers’ quarter at Annai Secondary School Compound, North Rupununi.
Rehabilitation to Annai dormitory and kitchen, North Rupununi.
Construction of Kaspashna Bridge at Kaspashna Creek, Parikwarunau Village, South Central Rupununi.
Construction of Itaballi Nursery School, Region 7.
Regional Democratic Council of Region Three.
Construction of RC bridge at Middle Street, Stewartville, West Coast Demerara.
