Star Rentals increases support for One Guyana T10 Tape-ball

Kaieteur Sports – Star Rentals, Guyana’s leading event rental company, has cemented its commitment to the Kares One Guyana T10 Tape-ball Blast by returning as a major sponsor for the second season.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition in 2023, Star Rentals has significantly increased its support by sponsoring the G$1.5 million first prize for the upcoming season.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the company expressed its delight at partnering with the tournament again.

“We were thrilled with the marketing value generated in 2023,” the statement read. “Taking a chance on an unknown venture proved to be an excellent investment, not just for us as a company, but for the entire community. Witnessing young talent flourish and the enthusiastic crowds, particularly at the finals, was truly special. We’re excited to be even more involved this year.”

Star Rentals has also pledged to play a leading role in the popular Cricket for Charity match. Last year’s event, championed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, successfully raised over G$20 million for worthy causes.

The second season of the fast-paced T10 tournament kicks off on August 3rd. Matches continue on August 4th and 11th and culminate in the finals on August 25th.

The National Stadium will once again host the championship match. Thirty-two teams will vie for glory in a straight knockout format. The first two days will see the Round-of-32 and Round-of-16 matchups, followed by the quarterfinals on August 11th.

Beyond the top prize, there’s something for everyone. The runners-up will take home G$500,000, while the losing semi-finalists will each receive G$250,000. Individual accolades will be awarded for Player of the Final, Most Wickets, Most Runs, and Most Valuable Player.

Last year, Eccles All-Stars emerged victorious, defeating V-Net Vipers in the finals. Team Corruption and Tarmac secured the losing semi-finalist positions.

Fans are encouraged to visit the One Guyana T10 Blast Facebook page for the latest updates and information on team registration.