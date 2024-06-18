Bandits strip woman’s car of wheels

Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating the theft of four wheels from a vehicle belonging to a resident of Providence Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

The robbery happened last Thursday morning in the early hours of the morning, at Providence Housing Scheme. According to information received from the police, CCTV video footage captured a silver-grey Fielder Wagon in the area that parked a little distance from the woman’s car. The suspects jacked up the car and then proceeded to remove the four wheels from the vehicle and drove away. The police are currently trying to identify the getaway vehicle and the suspects.