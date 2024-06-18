Latest update June 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Archibald’s brilliance highlights AAG’s Senior Championships

Jun 18, 2024 Sports

– Abrams siblings dominate

 By Rawle Toney

Emanuel Archibald easing cross the finish line to win the men’s 100m at the AAG’s National Championship in a new National Record, 10.09s. (Hosea Glenn photos)

Kaieteur Sports – Emanuel Archibald erased Adam Harris’ 10-year-old 100m national record in a standout performance at the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Senior National Championship, marking the highlight of the two-day event.

Athletics fans and sports enthusiasts who ventured to the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West Demerara, witnessed the country’s leading sprinter establish himself as the fastest Guyanese ever over 100 metres.

Archibald crossed the finish line in 10.09 seconds, shattering Harris’ record of 10.12 seconds set at the 2014 Hampton Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Archibald’s success extends beyond local competitions; he has also excelled on the international stage.

He represented Guyana with distinction, winning the country’s first-ever Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games 100m gold and earning Guyana’s first 100m medal at the Pan Am Games with a third-place finish in Santiago, Chile, last year.

Noelex Holder (10.23s) finished second to Archibald in the 100m finals, while Revon Williams (10.40s) came in third.

Holder also secured second place in the 200m (20.74s), which was won by Shemar Horatio, who ran 20.69 seconds.

Archibald also competed in the long jump, where he holds the national record (8.12 metres). He leaped 7.77 metres to finish ahead of Lutalo Boyce (7.56 metres) and Micaiah Washington (7.37 metres).

ABRAMS SIBLINGS DOMINATE

Jasmine Abrams winning the Women’s 100m finals.

The Abrams siblings, Aliyah and Jasmine, stole the show with their dominant performances in the 400m, 200m, and 100m events.

Both sisters competed at the last Olympics and hold national records in their respective events: Jasmine’s 11.07 seconds in the 100m and Aliyah’s 50.20 seconds in the 400m.

Over the weekend, Aliyah clocked a subpar time of 52.02 seconds to win the women’s 400m, beating Kenisha Phillips (52.51s) and Deshana Skeete (52.81s). Tianna Springer, who had been unbeaten in the 400m this season, posted a substandard 53.73 seconds.

Aliyah also won the 200m, running 23.41 seconds, defeating Jovanna Cornette (23.59s) and Keliza Smith (23.71s).

Meanwhile, Jasmine ran a season-best 11.11 seconds to win the women’s 100m. Cornette (11.33s) finished second, and U17 CARIFTA Games 100m champion Athalayha Hinckson (11.39s) took third.

OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Malachi Austin celebration mode after winning the Men’s 400 at the AAG’s Senior National Championships.

CARIFTA Games U20 400m Champion and Youth Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Malachi Austin, was outstanding on the track, winning the national title in 47.70 seconds.

Austin’s personal best is 46.32 seconds, which he set in Grenada this year.

Simeon Adams (48.90s) and Lennox Douglas (49.09s) finished second and third, respectively, in the men’s 400m finals.

Aaliyah Moore won the women’s 800m, her pet event, in 2:05.38. Alika Blucher (2:32.41) and Marissa Thomas (2:35.10) followed.

Nicholas Daw (1:53.32) won the men’s 800m, edging pre-race favourite Devaun Barrington (1:54.15), with Kosi Thomas (1:55.03) taking third.

Aaliyah Moore was outstanding in the women’s 1500m at the AAG Senior Championships.

Attoya Harvey, fresh off a fantastic season with Monroe College, returned to Guyana to win the women’s 1500m in 5:09.14. Matthew Gordon won the men’s event in 4:06.17.

In the field events, Leslain Baird (70.20m) won the men’s javelin, while Prudence Codgrington (36.72m) won the women’s event.

Damon Williams had a season-best leap of 15.80 metres to win the men’s triple jump, while Natrina Hooper’s 12.05 metres was good enough to win the women’s event.

The country’s premier athletes will now shift their attention to the Aliann Pompey Invitational track and field championships.

The June 22 event is also a World Continental Tour (bronze) event.

 

 

