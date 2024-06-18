Exxon buys vessel monitoring and alert system from French company

Kaieteur News – French company, Sercel last Thursday announced the sale of Marlin™, an innovative vessel monitoring and alert system, to ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd. to support its offshore operations in Guyana.

As part of the wider Sercel Marlin software suite for optimizing offshore operations, the Marlin vessel monitoring and alert system represents a significant advance in offshore operational safety. The sophisticated system is designed to protect floating production storage and offloading platforms (FPSOs) and other high-value assets against a wide range of marine risks, even in the most challenging marine environments.

“The solution’s real-time monitoring and proactive intelligence capabilities deliver comprehensive insights into vessel movements, operational parameters, and potential risks, enabling operators to make more informed decisions and enhance operational safety,” Sercel said in a statement.

Jerome Denigot, Sercel Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said: “Marking the culmination of our client’s multi-year use of our Sercel software and services to optimize its marine operational projects, this Marlin vessel monitoring and alert system award recognizes the value of our technical solutions and our commitment to delivering excellence and innovation in the offshore sector. Our Marlin software suite offers energy and other offshore operators the right tools to enhance safety, efficiency, and compliance across their operations.”

The first significant oil discovery in offshore Guyana was made by ExxonMobil in 2015 at what is now the Liza project in the Stabroek block. Since then, ExxonMobil and its partners, Hess and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), have made more than 30 additional offshore oil and natural gas discoveries within the Stabroek block.

Guyana’s oil production comes from three FPSO vessels: Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, and Prosperity. Oil production is now at some 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) up from 98,000 bpd from its first full year of production. Guyana is now ranked as the third highest global supplier of crude outside of the established Oil Producing and Exporting Countries (OPEC).