GCB lauds ICC Player of the Month Motie, following historic award 

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) showered praise upon Guyana/West Indies left-arm spinner and ICC Player of the Month, Gudakesh Motie, following his recent achievements.
Motie recently became the second player from the West Indies to be given the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.
Guyanese fast-bowler Shamar Joseph won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award a few months back, following his historic performance in the Test victory over Australia.
Motie eclipsed Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker to win the award.
The Guyanese grabbed eight wickets from 3 matches versus South Africa at an average of 8.50 to cop the series MVP award.
GCB executive members and its president Bissoondyal Singh recently cheered their player on as he continues to impress on the international stage while making personal strides on his career.
The Board executives congratulated Motie for his continued role in the success of the Guyana Harpy Eagles team and the West Indies across the respective formats.
Meanwhile, Motie and company’s performances have reflected, as the West Indies T20 Men’s team now sit number 3 in the ICC World rankings; the highest in almost a decade.
