Dominic Tyrell to debut at World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Dominic Tyrell, who is based in France, is set to make his senior debut at this year’s annual World Classic OpenPowerlifting Championships which is being held in Druskininkai Lithuania, from June 15-23, 2024.

Having bagged a deadlift bronze medal last year in his final year in the Junior category, Tyrell who has been training hard and competing in France with encouraging success, is focused on building on last year’s success in Malta.

This year, Tyrell has moved up in weight class to 83kg category, having competed in the 74kg division last year in Romania. The confident Tyrell arrived in Lithuania on Sunday morning and will be hitting the platform, today from around 07:30hrs, Guyana time.

The battle will not be easy for the young Guyanese as he will be competing against 26 other athletes from the USA, Great Britain, France, Hungry, Canada, Italy, Peru, Denmark, Japan, Czechia, China, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Singapore, Qatar, Lebanon, Brazil, Malta, Cyprus and Kuwait.

President of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation, Franklin Wilson has been in contact with Tyrell and wished him every success on behalf of the Federation, its members, and the nation.

“We are well aware that you are a very disciplined athlete and have no doubt that you are indeed destined for greatness, following in the footsteps of the likes of Winston Stoby, ‘Big’ John Edwards, Randolph Morgan, and Carlos Petterson-Griffith, amongst others.”

Wilson is also expressing gratitude on behalf of the GAPLF to President Godfrey Munroe and the Executive of the Guyana Olympic Association for supporting the Federation’s quest to keep the Golden Arrowhead flying high in the sport, on the international stage.

Carlos Petersson-Griffith, the national 93kg champion, who placed seventh overall at last year’sWorld Open Powerlifting championship in Malta, was also scheduled to grace the platform in Lithuania. Unfortunately, up to press time, the athlete has not been successful insecuring a visa. This year with two of his closer rivals unable to make the cut, Carlos stood a very high likelihood of a podium finish.

In 2023, the GAPLF attended three world championships and medaled at each whilst also attending and excelling at the South American championships.

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission as well as the GOA, have been the Federation’s leading supporters from a sponsorship perspective and the Federation is very appreciative.



