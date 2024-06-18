ASTP make donation to a family of four

Latest update June 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 18, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – After being approach by the family in which both partners were struggling due to a lack of their basic needs to provide for the home, the AL Sport & Tour Promotions decided to assist in purchasing some items.
ASTP saw a 6 month old baby in discomfort when they visited the family as they explained their situation. The organisation expressed pleasure in being able to assist this family, a first for the ASTP. The ASTP purchased the items and made the presentation.
Michael Trotman presented the items on behalf of the AL Sport & Tour Promotions, who is known for organising sports, mainly Windball Cricket & Guyana National Game of Circle Tennis.
Meanwhile, the Guyana School Girls Windball Cricket team recently returned from a successful participating in the West Indies Windball tournament. It is the first time in the history of the tournament that the team secured a 3rd place spot.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 18, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Star Rentals, Guyana’s leading event rental company, has cemented its commitment to the Kares One Guyana T10 Tape-ball Blast by returning as a major sponsor for the...
Jun 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) must recognise its role as a tax collection agency and not allow... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On Friday, 14 June 2024, Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine established... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]