ASTP make donation to a family of four

Kaieteur Sports – After being approach by the family in which both partners were struggling due to a lack of their basic needs to provide for the home, the AL Sport & Tour Promotions decided to assist in purchasing some items.

ASTP saw a 6 month old baby in discomfort when they visited the family as they explained their situation. The organisation expressed pleasure in being able to assist this family, a first for the ASTP. The ASTP purchased the items and made the presentation.

Michael Trotman presented the items on behalf of the AL Sport & Tour Promotions, who is known for organising sports, mainly Windball Cricket & Guyana National Game of Circle Tennis.

Meanwhile, the Guyana School Girls Windball Cricket team recently returned from a successful participating in the West Indies Windball tournament. It is the first time in the history of the tournament that the team secured a 3rd place spot.