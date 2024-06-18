Latest update June 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ASTP make donation to a family of four

Jun 18, 2024 Sports

Michael Trotman (left) hands over the items donated by the ASTP.

Michael Trotman (left) hands over the items donated by the ASTP.

Kaieteur Sports  – After being approach by the family in which both partners were struggling due to a lack of their basic needs to provide for the home, the AL Sport & Tour Promotions decided to assist in purchasing some items.

ASTP saw a 6 month old baby in discomfort when they visited the family as they explained their situation. The organisation expressed pleasure in being able to assist this family, a first for the ASTP.   The ASTP purchased the items and made the presentation.

Michael Trotman presented the items on behalf of the AL Sport & Tour Promotions, who is known for organising sports, mainly Windball Cricket & Guyana National Game of Circle Tennis.

Meanwhile, the Guyana School Girls Windball Cricket team recently returned from a successful participating in the West Indies Windball tournament. It is the first time in the history of the tournament that the team secured a 3rd place spot.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 14th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Star Rentals increases support for One Guyana T10 Tape-ball

Star Rentals increases support for One Guyana T10 Tape-ball

Jun 18, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Star Rentals, Guyana’s leading event rental company, has cemented its commitment to the Kares One Guyana T10 Tape-ball Blast by returning as a major sponsor for the...
Read More
GCB lauds ICC Player of the Month Motie, following historic award 

GCB lauds ICC Player of the Month Motie,...

Jun 18, 2024

Dominic Tyrell to debut at World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships

Dominic Tyrell to debut at World Classic Open...

Jun 18, 2024

ASTP make donation to a family of four

ASTP make donation to a family of four

Jun 18, 2024

Archibald’s brilliance highlights AAG’s Senior Championships

Archibald’s brilliance highlights AAG’s...

Jun 18, 2024

Petra-ExxonMobil U14 Football Quarter finals postponed due to weather

Petra-ExxonMobil U14 Football Quarter finals...

Jun 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]