Man dies after car plunges into trench

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old man from Herstelling, East Bank Demerara died following an incident Monday morning in Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is Mark Andrew Ramachand. Police in a press stated that around 05:30hrs Ramachand was driving a car north-bound along the eastern lane of the western carriageway of the Diamond Public Road at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car then skidded on the road, overturned, and ended up submerged in a nearby trench. Police were summoned and on arrival at the scene, ranks and other citizens assisted in removing the vehicle from the trench. The driver was motionless and pinned down in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The ambulance service was summoned and arrived shortly after at the scene along with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). Ramachand was subsequently pronounced dead by a doctor at the scene.

According to the police, the car, licensed under plate #PZZ 4447, is not registered to Ramachand but rather belongs to a female resident of Hope Lowlands, East Coast Demerara. However, Ramachand was the one driving the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash. Ramachand’s body has been taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where a post-mortem examination is to be conducted. The damaged vehicle has been lodged at the Diamond Police Station for further inspection as the investigation into the incident continues.