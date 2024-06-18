Petra-ExxonMobil U14 Football Quarter finals postponed due to weather

Kaieteur Sports – Fans and football enthusiasts will need to wait a bit longer as heavy rains has caused the postponement of the quarterfinal matches of the 2024 Petra-ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Schools Under-14 Football Championships.

The decision was made early Monday morning when Petra Officials inspected the Ministry of Education venue following the previous night’s heavy downpours. Coordinators Marlan Cole and Troy Mendonca deemed it necessary to cancel all matches to ensure the safety of the players.

The tournament, which began on May 27, has showcased many new talents and featured several thrilling matches. Currently, eight of the best teams in both the Boys’ and Girls’ divisions will now have to wait a few more days to determine which four teams will advance to the semifinals in the race for the 2024 title.

The Girls’ division will see teams like defending champions Waramuri Top, Bartica, Charity, New Amsterdam, Marian Academy, President’s College, Tucville, and Santa Rosa competing for semifinal spots. Likewise in the Boys’ division, Bartica, Leonora, Chase’s Academic, South Ruimveldt, Dolphin, Bush lot, Westminster, and Wismar Christianburg Secondary are all vying for victories to move on to the next stage of the competition.

The tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil, with support from MVP Sports, Stena Drilling, and DDL/Pepsi, and is sanctioned by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.

New match dates will be announced later this week as the weather improves.