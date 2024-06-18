Petra-ExxonMobil U14 Football Quarter finals postponed due to weather

Latest update June 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 18, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Fans and football enthusiasts will need to wait a bit longer as heavy rains has caused the postponement of the quarterfinal matches of the 2024 Petra-ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Schools Under-14 Football Championships.
The decision was made early Monday morning when Petra Officials inspected the Ministry of Education venue following the previous night’s heavy downpours. Coordinators Marlan Cole and Troy Mendonca deemed it necessary to cancel all matches to ensure the safety of the players.
The tournament, which began on May 27, has showcased many new talents and featured several thrilling matches. Currently, eight of the best teams in both the Boys’ and Girls’ divisions will now have to wait a few more days to determine which four teams will advance to the semifinals in the race for the 2024 title.
The Girls’ division will see teams like defending champions Waramuri Top, Bartica, Charity, New Amsterdam, Marian Academy, President’s College, Tucville, and Santa Rosa competing for semifinal spots. Likewise in the Boys’ division, Bartica, Leonora, Chase’s Academic, South Ruimveldt, Dolphin, Bush lot, Westminster, and Wismar Christianburg Secondary are all vying for victories to move on to the next stage of the competition.
The tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil, with support from MVP Sports, Stena Drilling, and DDL/Pepsi, and is sanctioned by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.
New match dates will be announced later this week as the weather improves.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 18, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Star Rentals, Guyana’s leading event rental company, has cemented its commitment to the Kares One Guyana T10 Tape-ball Blast by returning as a major sponsor for the...
Jun 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) must recognise its role as a tax collection agency and not allow... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On Friday, 14 June 2024, Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine established... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]